Notre Dame defensive back, Jaden Mickey, gets some national recognition for his off the field good works. From Notre Dame’s press release:

Jaden Mickey Selected As An Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Nominee

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — University of Notre Dame sophomore cornerback Jaden Mickey has been nominated for the 2023 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.

The nominees spend their free time working to change lives by mentoring youth, feeding the hungry and donating their earnings. Some have even established their own non-profit 501 (c)(3) organizations. They’ve also maintained excellent grades and obtained Dean’s List honors among other academic awards.

Mickey has written a book to inspire young athletes to become passionate about education. The Win Isn’t Always On The Scoreboard is available wherever books are sold and Mickey supports the project with book signings all over the country while making visits to youth organizations and classrooms to discuss his book and the importance of its message.

On top of speaking to youth, Mickey has donated his book to Warriors for Children and also hosted a football camp that saw participation from more than 80 kids.

Mickey appeared in 11 games in his freshman season at Notre Dame in 2022, including a starting nod in the regular-season finale at No. 5 Southern Cal.

The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists. They look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

After the final team members are announced in September, fans can vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page on ESPN.com/allstate. Fans can join the conversation on social media with #GoodWorksTeam throughout the season.

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 135 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.