Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back on the pod habit to cover Notre Dame Football the right way. It was an unusually long break for us, but we needed a rest - and now it’s back to business. In this episode:

HELLO!

We’re back and ready to roll.

PAT FITZGERALD... and a whole lot of Northwestern Wildcats chatter.

Body clocks and a name that seems right.

REVIEWS!

Best decade of players at Notre Dame.

Is Notre Dame a serious football program?

A plea to join the Army.

More bad Spanish because that’s still a thing.

On3 and the ridiculous ranking of C.J Carr.

Watching a Notre Dame media institution NOT be what it was when we were kids.

Homefield drops a new collection and the guys have some thoughts.

A wedding announcement.

Japanese beetles are ruining our lives.

Pools to squirrels to rings, and almost moving to Holland.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show. We had to shake some of the rust off, but we are back and creeping toward the news blasts coming up for Notre Dame and the rest of the college football world.

