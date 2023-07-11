Notre Dame Football: The 2023 Opponent All-Name Team

Folks,,,

I tried to wait as long as I could so that the Transfer Portal dust could settle and we’d have a clearer picture of the Elite College Football Names landscape, and now, here in mid-July, it’s officially time to start talking about the most important thing: what are the best of the best monikers that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football schedule has to offer for the upcoming season?

Last season, we identified some absolute bangers like California’s Champion Johnson and Trond Grizzell, North Carolina’s Diego Pounds, British Brooks, and Storm Duck, UNLV’s Tiger Shanks and Will Bonkavitch, and BYU’s Chaz Ah You and Cash Peterman (among literally dozens of other classics).

For the upcoming 2023 slate of opponents, we are VERY fortunate to look forward to a similar gauntlet of just absolutely stellar, fun, funny, and interesting opponent names. To give you a glimpse backstage into my creative process here, the way I conducted this research consisted of exactly what you’d expect: I pulled up each 2023 ND opponent’s football roster on their official website, one-by-one, and read through each name on each roster, one-by-one, writing down all the names I found fun/funny/interesting/unique.

With ~85 scholarship guys and another couple dozen walk-ons populating each roster, that exercise, as you can imagine, led to me writing down a whopping total of 543 names.

From there, I went position group by position group, highlighting any names I especially liked (233 names) and then going through again and choosing the ones I felt were “elite “ (126 names).

From there, I went position-by-position again and made selections for a 1st Team, 2nd Team, 3rd Team, and Honorable Mention Team, selecting a grand total of 112 names that were SO good, I NEEDED to officially recognize them below.

But before we get to that, I want to give a shout-out to the 431 names who didn’t make the cut, but included some absolute classics who still deserve some accolades. So, before we get to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and Honorable Mention teams, let’s dive into some very specific names and very specific reasons for liking them with some Superlative awards...

***

Senior (and also Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, and Grad Student) Superlatives for Excellence in Names!!!

Please note: some of the names that made one of the All-Name teams were so good or fit a specific superlative so well that I included them in this section too — think of those as a nice little spoiler/hint as to what’s to come when we get to the elite of the elite.

Okay, let’s do this!

Guys With Awesome Nicknames Listed on the Roster, But With Their Real, Normal Names Listed Too So I’m Not Including Them in Any Official Teams

Celebrity-Ish Names

Michael Jackson III, WR, USC

David Lynch, QB, Pitt

Allan Houston, WR, Louisville

Will Smith Jr., DL, Ohio State

Caleb Williams, RB, Pitt (I didn’t know he transferred again...and switched positions!)

Jaylin Smith, DB, USC (we know this is an impostor because our Jaylon would NEVER)

Isaiah Crowell, DB, NC State

Most Likely to Be a CTU Agent Tasked With Stopping Terrorists from Taking Over The World Over a One-Day (24-hour) Span Wherein He Never Eats, Sleeps, or Uses a Toilet

Jase Bauer, QB, Central Michigan

The Frier’s Son — You Know, Gilbert

Gilbert Frierson, DB/LB, Louisville

When Someone Asks You Who That Kid Is and How He’s Related to Clark

Pierce Clarkson, QB, Louisville

When Someone Asks You Who That Kid Is and How He’s Related to Cole

Coleson Fields, WR, NC State

Most Likely to Lay Down an AL Pennant-Winning Bunt-Single Despite Being a Washed-Up Catcher with Bad Knees on a Team Whose Owner Wanted to Move the Team Originally

Jake Taylor, TE, Duke

Most Likely to Discover a Circular Series of Reactions in Mitochondria to Metabolize AcCoA to Two Molecules of CO2 with Resultant Generation of One Molecule of GTP, Three Molecules of NADH, and One Molecule of FADH2*

Kyle Krebs, DB, Central Michigan

*you bet your ASS I just made a Krebs Cycle joke as a 32-year-old Notre Dame sports blogger...deal with it

Let’s Get Pious!!!

Jacob Monk, OL, Duke

Christian Brown, RB, Central Michigan

Prophet Brown, DB, USC

Christian Pierce, DB, USC

K’Vaughan Pope, LB, Tennessee State

Christian Forbes, OL, Wake Forest

Bishop Bitzgerald, S, NC State

Decorion Temple, TE, Central Michigan

Quran Boyd, WR, Duke

Banks Pope, TE, Clemson

Jaxson Godbey*, WR, NC State

*this one especially sounds like a youth minister bit you would see on Twitter, i.e. “Ladies and gentlemen, I know you’re all worried about who’s your bae...but I think more people should be looking for their Godbey...”

Most Likely Opponent to Become President of the Free World

Michael Whitehouse, OT, Navy

Most Inaccurate* Name About a Former President’s Facial Hair

Monroe Beard III, LB, Tennessee State

*NOTE: based on a 4-second Google Image search that returned 0 portraits of James Monroe sporting a beard

Most Likely to Be Part of Some Viral Marketing for a Mattel Movie Premiering on the Same Day as a Movie About the Atomic Bomb

Liam Barbee, LB, Navy

The Situation Where She Will Take A Mile from Bruno, Because...

Bruno Guberinich, OL, Central Michigan

*NOTE: I’m making a “give ‘em an inch, they’ll take a mile” joke here — I felt the need to clarify this one because it is a STRETCH

LOL

Jermayne Lole, DL, Louisville

Most Likely to Remind Me of Our Favorite Dad from the 1970s Who Loves Threatening to Stick a Foot Up Topher Grace’s Ass

Red Hibbler, DL, NC State

Judges Whose Television Court Dramas I Would Watch

Wise Segars Jr., RB, Clemson

Justice Ellison, RB, Wake Forest

Bodies of Water and/or Geographic Features

River Hanson, S, Duke

Lake McRee, TE, USC

Will Harbour, LB, Navy

Banks Pope, TE, Clemson

Jacarrius Peak, OL, NC State

Most Amphibious Opponent of 2023

Michael Frogge, TE, Wake Forest

Cartoon-Hero-Ass Names

Storm Duck, DB, Louisville

Popeye Williams, DL, Louisville

Abraham Alabi, DL, Tennessee State (sounds like a super hero’s very-not-obvious secret identity)

Game of Thrones-Ass Names

Chancellor Lorick, CB, Tennessee State

Theo Bravos, LB, USC

Anson Pulsipher, LB, Stanford

Shyheim Battle, CB, NC State*

*NC State had a Nyheim and now they have a Shyheim...what’s Dave Doeren up to over there???

What You and Your Buddies Nicknamed Your Friend Taylor Who Really Loves Going to Branson, MO

Branson Taylor, OL, Pittsburgh

These Feel Like Potential Persons of Interest in Organized-Crime-Related Investigations (I Can Make This Generalization About Italian Names Because I’m 1⁄ 4 Sicilian)

Santino Marucci, QB, Wake Forest

Kenzo Viteri, FB, Navy

Johnny Wise, LB, Navy

Speaking of Organized Crime...Let’s Talk RICO, Folks

Rico Jackson, OL, NC State

Machine Gun Kelly’s More Topical Younger Brother Plus Four Other Guys I’d Go Off to Battle With Any Day

AK Kelly, WR, Wake Forest

Shield Taylor, TE, Stanford

Karate Brenson, WR, Tennessee State

Robert Gunn III, K, Clemson

Makhete Gueye, OL, Louisville (basically his name is Machete)

Guy Who, When Going Up Against Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Will Give Us the Most French Matchup in the Entire Country

Sebastien Pierre, OL, Wake Forest

Most Likely to Represent What Billy in School of Rock Thinks of Mr. Schneebly

William Tackie Jr., DB, Wake Forest*

*NOTE: he’s also one letter away from being an incredible name for a defensive player, i.e. “Will Tackle”

Most Likely to Score an NIL Deal Promoting Some Lotion

Michael Jurgens, OL, Wake - lotion joke

What They Called My Grandma When She Would Hang Out at the Devon Country Club Pool

Devon Betty, LB, NC State

Most Likely to Give You A Ride

Uber Ajongo, OL, Wake Forest

How You’d Finish the Joke “More Like ________” When You See Someone Named Tayte Vandermost

Tayte Vanderleest, DB, Central Michigan

A Snippet of Roll Call in Class if Hitler Had Gotten Into Art School Along With His Buddy David

David Adolph, WR, Ohio State

Excellent Alliterations

Payton Pyle, OL, Central Michigan

Peyton Pitts, OL, Clemson

Abraham Alabi, DL, Tennessee State

Aiden Arias, LS, NC State

Bam Brima, DL, Pittsburgh

Breyden Byrd, DE, Navy

Cade Casto, DL, Ohio State

Caelen Carson, DB, Wake Forest

Caleb Carlson, K, Wake Forest

Clay Cromwell, DT, Navy

Cody Cater, DB, Wake Forest

Fabian France, SB, Navy

Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville

Jeremiah Josephs, DB, Tennessee State

Josh Junko, WR, Pittsburgh

Kade Kostus, DL, Central Michigan

Kyle Krebs, DB, Central Michigan

Langston Lewis, WR, Central Michigan

Malik Mustapha, DB, Wake Forest

Mason Maags, QB, Ohio State

Matt Metrosky, OL, Pittsburgh

Miller Moss, QB, USC

Michael Mankaka, WR, Clemson

Obadiah “Obi” Obasuyi

Silas Starr, WR, Stanford

Sonny Styles, S, Ohio State

Tawfiq Thomas, DL, Louisville

Tevarua Tafiti, LB, Stanford

Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson

Most Likely to Remind Me of Paul Rudd’s Dad’s Best Friend in I Love You, Man

Hank Lucas, OL, Wake Forest

What You’d Say if Kade Cost Us the Game

Kade Kostus, DL, Central Michigan

Horribly Stupid Joke Incoming — Best Name to Use in Filling Out This Joke: “She _______ my _________ until I...”

Reagan McCranie, OL, Duke*

*NOTE: I instantly regret this, but also cannot stop saying “She Reagan McCranie until I Duke” to myself right now. I am unwell and need to spend less time on Twitter.

Best Name for the Brand of a Vineyard Co-Founded by Brady Quinn and Tom Brady

Brady Wine, Bandit, Navy

Name That Lost Most Of Its Luster When Tyler Buchner Transferred to Alabama

Chaisen Buckner, Raider, Navy

Most Likely to Be Heir Apparent to Ben Chang’s Role as the “Haaaaaaam Girl” Guy

Charlie Ham, K, Duke

An Amazing Name No Matter How It’s Supposed to Be Pronounced

Irone Jackson, WR, Central Michigan

This man is either named “Iron Jackson” or “Irony Jackson” (shout-out to Walking Dead actor Iron-E Singleton, by the way), or maybe “I-rone” (rhymes with “Tyrone”)??? Just fantastic, no matter which way you slice it.

Yeah, You Cam Guess, But Maybe Try to Think of a Memorable Factor to Help You Know the Answer for Sure? Alright, Andres — Do Work.

Cam Guess, P, Pittsburgh

Memorable Factor, LB, Duke

Andres Dewerk, OL, USC

Most Likely to Have Been Called a Sissy Growing Up

Brandon Cisse, CB, NC State

Least Likely to Have Been Called a Sissy Growing Up

Steele Chambers, LB, Ohio State

Jake’s Brining What? Okay That’s Really Gross

Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson

Full Sentences/Commands

Spencer Clapp, OL, Wake Forest

George Sell, OL, Wake Forest

Name Is Kinda Cool, But the Biggest Selling Point Is His Photo/Mullet

Dawson Jaramillo, OL, NC State

***

Alright y’all, as fun as that was — it’s time for the main event. Let’s dive into the BEST OF THE BEST and honor our 2023 Opponent All-Name Teams, starting with Honorable Mention and working our way to the absolutely ELITE 1st Team at the bottom.

A quick note: each team consists of the the following loose structure:

Offense (QB, RB/FB, 3 WR, TE, 5 OL)

Defense (4 DL, 3 LB, 5 DB, i.e. including an extra slot for a Nickel/extra DB)

Specialists (LS, PK, P)

I also reserve the right to add more names to the Honorable Mention Team, because there were more names I wanted to recognize here than would fit into the above parameters. Sue me.

Also also, please vote for your favorite name on each squad in the polls immediately following them below — I’m tryna see which names are the absolute favorites on each team.

Okay then — let’s dive in, folks.

Honorable Mention Opponent All-Name Team

Offense

QB: Drevonn Ponder, Navy

RB/FB: Jakivion Calip, Central Michigan

RB/FB: Germanuel Tanelus, Central Michigan

RB/FB: Delbert Mimms III, NC State

RB/FB: Daba Fofana, Navy

WR: Kojo Antwi, Ohio State

WR: Javorian Wimberly, Central Michigan

WR: Hampton Earle, Clemson

WR: Horatio Fields, Wake Forest

WR: Tiger Bachmeier, Stanford

TE: Creedyn Foulger, Navy

TE: Gage Reale, Louisville

TE: Lake McRee, USC

OL: Trey LeRoux, Ohio State

OL: Makhete Gueye, Louisville

OL: Sebastien Pierre, Wake Forest

OL: Payton Pyle, Central Michigan

OL: Peyton Pitts, Clemson

Defense

DL: Bam Brima, Pittsburgh

DL: Aeneas Peebles, Duke

DL: Tawfiq Thomas, Louisville

DL: Romello Height, USC

LB: Stanquan Clark, Louisville

LB: Raesjon Davis, USC

LB: Roman Marchetti, USC

DB: Lirion Murtezi, Navy

DB: Toriano Pride Jr., Clemson

DB: Lavario Wiley, Central Michigan

DB: Jamare Glasker, Wake Forest

Bonus DB (Nickelback): Bishop Fitzgerald, NC State

Special Teams

K: Hogan Morton, Clemson

P: Kellen Grave de Peralta, Navy

LS: Aiden Arias, NC State

3rd Team Opponent All-Name Team

Offense

QB: Demeatric Crenshaw, Tennessee State

RB/FB: Fabian France, Navy

WR: Joop Mitchell, Ohio State

WR: Jamari Thrash, Louisville

WR: Cataurus Hicks, Louisville

TE: Decorion Temple, Central Michigan

OL: Enokk Vimahi, Ohio State

OL: Alistair Larson, Navy

OL: Dawson Jaramillo, NC State

OL: Chayse Tapp, Tennessee State

OL: Uber Ajongo, OL, Wake Forest

Defense

DL: Mecca Carr-Bordeaux, Tennessee State

DL: Popeye Williams, Louisville

DL: Sinjun Astani, USC

DL: Red Hibbler, NC State

LB: Gaethan Bernadel, Stanford

LB: Tevarua Tafiti, Stanford

LB: Monroe Beard III, Tennessee State

DB: Zahran Manley, Stanford

DB: Prophet Brown, USC

DB: Nahree Biggins, Central Michigan

DB: Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

Bonus DB (Nickelback): Tayte Vanderleest, Central Michigan

Special Teams

K: Franco Fernandez-Enjo, Pittsburgh

P: Cam Guess, Pittsburgh

LS: Hayden Travelstead, Louisville

2nd Team Opponent All-Name Team

Offense

QB: Gage Roy, USC

RB/FB: Wise Segars Jr., Clemson

WR: Irone Jackson, Central Michigan

WR: Noble Johnson, Clemson

WR: Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh

TE: Shield Taylor, Stanford

OL: Jacarrius Peak, NC State

OL: Bruno Guberinich, Central Michigan

OL: Chazan Page, Tennessee State

OL: Tegra Tshabola, Ohio State

OL: Gino Quinones, USC

Defense

DL: Hero Kanu, Ohio State

DL: Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

DL: Aristotle Taylor, Stanford

DL: Kobe Pepe, USC

LB: Bangally Kamara, Pittsburgh

LB: Anson Pulsipher, Stanford

LB: Riggs Faulkenberry, Clemson

DB: Fondren Hollis III, Tennessee State

DB: De’Javion Stepney, Central Michigan

DB: Rushuan Tongue, Wake Forest

DB: Tamarion Crumpley, Pittsburgh

Bonus DB (Nickelback): Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Special Teams

K: Kanoah Vinesett, NC State

P: Caden Noonkester, NC State

LS: Shai Kochav, Louisville

1st Team Opponent All-Name Team

Offense

QB: Tedros Gleaton, Navy

RB/FB: C’Bo Flemister, Pittsburgh

WR: Karate Brenson, Tennessee State

WR: Bub Means, Pittsburgh

WR: Shatavious Hogan, Central Michigan

TE: Juice Vereen, NC State

OL: Zen Michalski, Ohio State

OL: Andres Dewerk, USC

OL: Reagan McCranie, Duke

OL: Giuseppe Gottfried, Navy

OL: Chapman Pendergrass, Clemson

Defense

DL: Chreign LaFond, Navy

DL: Abraham Alabi, Tennessee State

DL: Zephron Lester, Stanford

DL: Jaxson Moi, Stanford

LB: Steele Chambers, Ohio State

LB: Memorable Factor, Duke

LB: Johnny Wise, Navy

DB: Storm Duck, Louisville

DB: Chancellor Lorick, Tennessee State

DB: Boogie Trotter, Tennessee State

DB: L Simpson, USC

Bonus DB (Nickelback): Placide Djungu-Sungu, Duke

Special Teams

K: Charlie Ham, Duke

P: Aadyn Sleep-Dalton, USC

LS: Jac Casasante, USC

***

Alright y’all — this has been our annual off-season deep dive into opponent names — hope you enjoyed it as much as I did.

Please sound off in the comments with your favorite names and your favorite riffs on said names, and of course we will revisit these guys team-by-team throughout the season, so be excited for that!

Peace, love, great college football names — see you guys next week.