Joshua, Jude, and Brendan flip open the podcast machine after a week off, and a massive amount of Notre Dame news gushing through the pipeline. In this episode:
- That’s DOCTOR Vowles to you buddy.
- Jack Swarbrick is on his way out as the Notre Dame athletic director.
- Swarbrick’s legacy at Notre Dame.
- A well-dressed Italian to the rescue.
- Pete Bevacqua ‘s track record is success.
- TV stuff and uniform stuff and a couple dashes of independence.
- Jude takes us off topic, but it was worth it.
- Notre Dame football recruiting, BCR, and staying even.
- Lacrosse national champions.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
