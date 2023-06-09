Joshua, Jude, and Brendan flip open the podcast machine after a week off, and a massive amount of Notre Dame news gushing through the pipeline. In this episode:

Joshua’s great pizza problem and a plea for sponsorship.

That’s DOCTOR Vowles to you buddy.

Jack Swarbrick is on his way out as the Notre Dame athletic director.

Swarbrick’s legacy at Notre Dame.

A well-dressed Italian to the rescue.

Joshua turns pizza tragedy into pizza GLORY.

Pete Bevacqua ‘s track record is success.

TV stuff and uniform stuff and a couple dashes of independence.

Jude takes us off topic, but it was worth it.

Notre Dame football recruiting, BCR, and staying even.

Lacrosse national champions.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

