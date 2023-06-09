 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Earned 5-Star Podcast: Notre Dame’s athletic director swap and a pizza epiphany

A lot of plates — a lot of food

By Joshua Vowles, ndjrs, and Brendan McAlinden
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan flip open the podcast machine after a week off, and a massive amount of Notre Dame news gushing through the pipeline. In this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • Joshua’s great pizza problem and a plea for sponsorship.
  • REVIEWS!
  • That’s DOCTOR Vowles to you buddy.
  • Jack Swarbrick is on his way out as the Notre Dame athletic director.
  • Swarbrick’s legacy at Notre Dame.
  • A well-dressed Italian to the rescue.
  • Joshua turns pizza tragedy into pizza GLORY.
  • Pete Bevacqua ‘s track record is success.
  • TV stuff and uniform stuff and a couple dashes of independence.
  • Jude takes us off topic, but it was worth it.
  • Notre Dame football recruiting, BCR, and staying even.
  • Lacrosse national champions.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

