From Notre Dame’s press release:

Todd Lyght Selected For College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The National Football Foundation (NFF) and the College Football Hall of Fame have announced the names on the 2024 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Former Irish All-American and National Champion defensive back Todd Lyght was among the 78 players and nine coaches selected as possibilities for selection into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Lyght holds unique distinction in the history of Notre Dame football as he is the only former Irish player to start on a national championship team, earn unanimous All-America honors, be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, start on a Super Bowl winning team and earn NFL All-Pro honors.

Recruited as a wide receiver, Lyght quickly moved to defensive back at Notre Dame and spent his developmental year in 1987 going against future Heisman Trophy winner flanker and College Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown in practice. He logged more time as a freshman in ‘87 than any other member of his incoming class and would eventually develop into a three-year starter and two-time consensus All-American.

Lyght finished his career with 161 career tackles (leading the team in stops at the 1989 Fiesta Bowl against West Virginia where the Irish claimed the 1988 National Championship), 20.5 passes broken up and 11 interceptions.

The Flint, Michigan, native who was born in Kwajalein, Marshall Islands, Lyght was a first-round draft pick and the fifth selection overall by the St. Louis Rams in 1991. He played 12 years in the NFL for St. Louis and Detroit, intercepting 37 passes in his career and earning All-Pro honors in 1999. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams on January 30, 2000, blocking a field goal attempt in the seven-point victory over Tennessee.

Lyght returned to his alma mater as the Pat and Jane Eilers Defensive Backs Coach from 2015-19, helping the Irish reach the 2018 College Football Playoff semifinals and playing a key part in the development of current NFL players Drue Tranquill and Julian Love.

Lyght established the Todd W. Lyght Scholarship at the University of Notre Dame and created a series of scholarships at Luke Powers Catholic School in Flint, Michigan, as well as St. Mary’s Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia.

The ballot was emailed today to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class.

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024, with specific details to be announced in the future. The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.