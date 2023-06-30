Notre Dame Football Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Notre Dame Press Release:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Notre Dame football single-game tickets and parking go on sale to the public on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET, exclusively at UND.com/BuyTickets. Available games for purchase include home matchups versus Tennessee State, Central Michigan, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.

The following day, beginning at 9 a.m. ET, June 30, tickets and parking can be purchased by phone (833-ND-IRISH). Please be aware of potential high call volume. More information about group tickets, mini plans, and season tickets may also be obtained by contacting the ticket office (833-ND-IRISH).

Limited season tickets remain for the 2023 season and are the only way to guarantee seats to every home game, including Ohio State and USC. Fans can lock in these seats by contacting the ticket office.

The Irish will play six home games in 2023, starting with the Sept. 2 home-opener versus Tennessee State, which kicks at 3:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame will also host Central Michigan (Sept. 16/2:30 p.m.), Ohio State (Sept. 23/7:30 p.m.), Southern Cal (Oct. 14/7:30 p.m.), Pittsburgh (Oct. 28/3:30 p.m.) and Wake Forest (Nov. 18/3:30 p.m.).