This week in Things People Forget about Notre Dame Fighting Irish football: yet another misrepresentation in the best-known film about our beloved team, followed by some snapshots from two of the greatest receivers to ever grace an Irish uniform.

Corby’s was Grossly Misrepresented in Rudy

Rudy is A) an excellent and deservedly beloved film, that is B) full of edits to the real story that were necessary to fashion it into good cinema. One of the more amusing and less necessary of these edits was the film’s representation of Corby’s, which was at the time and still is a real bar frequented by Notre Dame students (the name has been adopted by a new ownership and location since Daniel Ruettiger’s attendance). The movie has Rudy accompanies a group of Notre Dame students to the bar, which is portrayed as an old-school Irish pub complete with live music.

I have been to the real-life Corby’s many times, and I can assure you this is not the vibe. The real place - at least during student bar-going hours - is one where you are far more likely to find your friends air-guitaring “Mr. Brightside” after crushing who knows how many $2 PBR tallboys and shouting your way through semi-coherent conversations that seem hilarious for reasons you can’t fully comprehend. I have also been told by my parents, who were students shortly after Rudy’s exit from Notre Dame, that the Corby’s of the late ‘70s was much the same, with Bruce Springsteen and Aerosmith subbing in for The Killers.

If you want to go to a South Bend bar with the atmosphere depicted in Rudy, you can find it at Fiddler’s Hearth. I definitely do recommend the real Corby’s though, just for different reasons.

Jeff Samardzija Made THIS Catch

When you think of great Jeff Samardzija moments, you probably think of - well there, are too many, but if one seems to have stood out over the years it’s his game-winning catch and run against the UCLA Bruins. But when it comes to the best Shark moment, to me there is really only one choice:

This game is interesting to look back on because it marked a turning point in the Notre Dame-Purdue rivalry. The Boilers had enjoyed unusual success against Bob Davie and Tyrone Willingham’s teams, winning the 2004 tilt with the Irish 41-16 in South Bend. They entered the 2005 matchup ranked and expecting to defeat the Irish, only to get demolished and establish a new paradigm for the in-state rivalry that has since continued nearly without interruption (the Boilers have only beaten Notre Dame once since 2005).

All this to say: this catch, which came on Notre Dame’s first drive of the game, served in retrospect as an authoritative announcement that big brother was back in town and not taking any more of this nonsense.

And Michael Floyd Made THIS One:

Most Irish fans have successfully memory-holed the 2011 Champs Sports Bowl, in which the dynamic duo of Tommy Rees and Andrew Hendrix successfully snatched defeat from the jaws of victory and generously handed the game to the Florida State Seminoles. But while that game has much to condemn, it did give us this absolutely insane catch by another all-time great Irish wideout:

It is a shame that Floyd’s last game for the Irish had to be this miserable affair, but at least the big guy got to make one final statement in a career that put him alongside Samardzija and Golden Tate among the top Irish receivers of the 21st century.