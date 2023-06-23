Joshua, Jude, and Brendan pull-start another E5S podcast to talk about the most important issues concerning Notre Dame Football after 22 days of summer. In this episode:

Hello!

The fresco mural.

Little League updates.

REVIEWS!

The Harry Potter controversy continues.

Snitches get stitches (and Joshua ain’t watching).

Sub movie monkey paw.

Nike VS Under Armour and the inevitability of Notre Dame’s apparel deal.

Notre Dame’s licensing deals aren’t doing us any favors.

The Gug... is it a real problem, or just another problem?

Safety recruiting.

An impromptu Ted Lasso discussion.

Marcus Freeman has deal with this just like everyone else.

High expectations in 2023 and what is actually acceptable.

Learning on the job.

Lets SABCDF Notre Dame starting quarterbacks since 1990.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

