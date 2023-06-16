Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back for a summer podcast about Notre Dame Football that was two minutes in the making - but has lived for decades in our hearts. In this episode:
- Hotels, weddings, and cheeseburgers in hell.
- Friends in low places and hills that Brendan dies on.
- Things we don’t watch.
- A fairly long-winded discussion about Notre Dame football recruiting in the new world of college football.
- The reality of playing for a national championship.
- Up for grabs in 2023 because of an incredible amount of unknowns.
- FIGHT!
- The tiers of Notre Dame Football coaches.
- The tiers of Notre Dame Football hate.
- Jude is sleepy.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
