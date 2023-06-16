Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back for a summer podcast about Notre Dame Football that was two minutes in the making - but has lived for decades in our hearts. In this episode:

Hotels, weddings, and cheeseburgers in hell.

Friends in low places and hills that Brendan dies on.

Things we don’t watch.

A fairly long-winded discussion about Notre Dame football recruiting in the new world of college football.

The reality of playing for a national championship.

Up for grabs in 2023 because of an incredible amount of unknowns.

FIGHT!

The tiers of Notre Dame Football coaches.

The tiers of Notre Dame Football hate.

Jude is sleepy.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

