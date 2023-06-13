The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back on campus and ready to really start the preseason training to prepare for the 2023 season. With that milestone comes the end of the transfer portal cycle for the 2022-2023 time frame.

The Irish saw 12 players enter the transfer portal since the start of the 2022 season while adding 8 from the portal to the roster — with some caveats.

Punter Ben Krimm is not classified as a scholarship player, and wide receiver Kaleb Smith the Elder walked away from football altogether during the spring.

Remember — this isn’t a player for player list. It’s just a rundown of who left for the transfer portal and who came in via the transfer portal. Notre Dame is ranked #46 according to the team 247 Composite Ranking for the transfer portal, but with Sam Hartman in this transfer class — who cares?

2023 Notre Dame Transfer Portal Matrix OUT IN OUT IN DL -- Jacob Lacey (OK) K -- Spencer Shrader (USF) WR -- Joe Wilkins (Miami OH) P -- Ben Krimm (Penn) QB -- Drew Pyne (AZST) WR -- Kaleb Smith (VT) DB -- Jayden Bellamy (CUSE) QB -- Sam Hartman (WF) DL -- Osita Ekwonu (Char) S -- Thomas Harper (OKST) TE -- Cane Berrong (CC) DE -- Javontae Jean-Baptiste (tOSU) LS -- Alex Peitsch S -- Antonio Carter (RI) OL -- Caleb Johnson (SMU) RB -- Devyn Ford (PSU) WR -- Lorenzo Styles (OSU) - LB -- Prince Kollie (Vandy) - QB -- Tyler Buchner (Bama) - RB -- Logan Diggs (LSU) -

