It’s prime recruiting and transfer portal season for both the Notre Dame Football program and the Notre Dame Men’s Basketball program. We’ve been a little slow with the incoming news due to some personal things, so it’s time to play a little catch-up.

And here we go...

SAFETY SCHOOL

Notre Dame is in need of more players on the 2023 roster as they are now three under the 85 man limit. The biggest need remains at safety, and the Irish should try to pull a couple from the transfer portal before fall camp.

One safety that Notre Dame is very much in play for is Rhode Island’s, Antonio Carter. The Orlando, Florida, native has a couple of bucket loads of FBS offers, including the Washington Huskies, ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, Florida Gators, Wisconsin Badgers, and many more.

I had a fascinating interview with @AntonioC_viii who Washington offered yesterday. He got 20 offers within 72 hours and now he's looking to find a new home. Over the last several months he's shifted his focus away from himself and plays for someone elsehttps://t.co/T6qnOd6Ejz — Mike Martin (@HowlinHusky) April 22, 2023

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli - - Sam Hartman Running Back Jeremiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime - - Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood Kevin Bauman - Wide Receiver Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas Chris Tyree Matt Salerno Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll Guard Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic Tackle Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker - Defensive Tackle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross Defensive End Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka Jason Onye Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Javontae Jean-Baptiste Linebacker Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed - - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Safety Adon Shuler, Ben Minich - - Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson D.J. Brown, Thomas Harper Cornerback Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis Cam Hart Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) - - Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K) Totals 23/85 (23) 43/85 (20) 56/85 (13) 67/85 (11) 82/85 (15)

PRIME HOOPS MOVE

Notre Dame got the final dagger in the back of the Penn State Nittany Lions the other day with the commitment of forward Kebba Njie from the transfer portal.

I just want to first, thank God for this amazing opportunity I've been blessed with. Finally, thank you to the Penn State community and fans who have been great to me in my first year. With that being said, I will be committing to Notre Dame. #Golrish #committed #tmc pic.twitter.com/xUv9vGDOX4 — Kebba Njie (@_kebbanjie) May 7, 2023

Njie is the fourth bomb that dropped on Happy Valley as Micah Shrewsberry has already flipped the three commits that he had with PSU in Braeden Shrewsberry, Logan Imes, and Carey Booth.

Add Northwestern Wildcats transfer Julian Roper and Mishawaka’s Markus Burton, and the Notre Dame basketball roster is doing a light version of Deion Sanders’s Colorado Buffaloes revamp (very light version). Notre Dame still probably needs to add a couple more players from the portal — but there are plenty out there. Can this all be pieced together to make a real team though?

HERE’S A PIECE

How about the Division II player of the year, RJ Sunahara? Notre Dame has him on campus right now.

Latest #NotreDame Basketball Recruiting Scoop



The Fighting Irish are currently hosting the D2 National Player of the Year in RJ Sunahara on an Official Visit.



The staff also hosted a Top100 class of 2024 prospect this morning.



VIP Update: https://t.co/GkHLZcEDfE@247Sports pic.twitter.com/iXnZ6fmHgS — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) May 8, 2023

WILDCARDS

