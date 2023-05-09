 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Triple Option: Catching up with Notre Dame Recruiting and Transfer Portal News

Things are happening

By Joshua Vowles
It’s prime recruiting and transfer portal season for both the Notre Dame Football program and the Notre Dame Men’s Basketball program. We’ve been a little slow with the incoming news due to some personal things, so it’s time to play a little catch-up.

And here we go...

SAFETY SCHOOL

Notre Dame is in need of more players on the 2023 roster as they are now three under the 85 man limit. The biggest need remains at safety, and the Irish should try to pull a couple from the transfer portal before fall camp.

One safety that Notre Dame is very much in play for is Rhode Island’s, Antonio Carter. The Orlando, Florida, native has a couple of bucket loads of FBS offers, including the Washington Huskies, ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, Florida Gators, Wisconsin Badgers, and many more.

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Quarterback Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli - - Sam Hartman
Running Back Jeremiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime - -
Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood Kevin Bauman -
Wide Receiver Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas Chris Tyree Matt Salerno
Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll
Guard Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic
Tackle Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker -
Defensive Tackle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross
Defensive End Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka Jason Onye Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Linebacker Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed - - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
Safety Adon Shuler, Ben Minich - - Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson D.J. Brown, Thomas Harper
Cornerback Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis Cam Hart
Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) - - Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K)
Totals 23/85 (23) 43/85 (20) 56/85 (13) 67/85 (11) 82/85 (15)
5th year eligibility moving forward is not represented on this chart due to COVID year. May be subject to change.

PRIME HOOPS MOVE

Notre Dame got the final dagger in the back of the Penn State Nittany Lions the other day with the commitment of forward Kebba Njie from the transfer portal.

Njie is the fourth bomb that dropped on Happy Valley as Micah Shrewsberry has already flipped the three commits that he had with PSU in Braeden Shrewsberry, Logan Imes, and Carey Booth.

Add Northwestern Wildcats transfer Julian Roper and Mishawaka’s Markus Burton, and the Notre Dame basketball roster is doing a light version of Deion Sanders’s Colorado Buffaloes revamp (very light version). Notre Dame still probably needs to add a couple more players from the portal — but there are plenty out there. Can this all be pieced together to make a real team though?

HERE’S A PIECE

How about the Division II player of the year, RJ Sunahara? Notre Dame has him on campus right now.

WILDCARDS

I really enjoy wildcards. I also enjoy lists almost as much, so... I really enjoyed Eric Hansen’s list of wildcards that could help raise Notre Dame’s ceiling in 2023.

