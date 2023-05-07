Notre Dame Baseball Loses Series to NC State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team was at home again last weekend, welcoming the NC State Wolfpack to South Bend for another conference series. In game one Notre Dame’s offense continued where they left off last weekend, winning by scoring nine runs. The bats went quiet the rest of the weekend though, with only a run each in the next two games and they lost both games to drop the series.

Game One: Notre Dame 9 (26-17, 14-11) - NC State 7 (29-15, 8-13)

Win: Radek Birkholz, ND (1-3)

Loss: Dominic Fritton, NCST (3-3)

Save: Will Mercer, ND (3)

Notre Dame was first on the board, pushing a run across in the bottom of the first inning. Carter Putz got started with a double before being moved to third on a Jack Penney bunt and coming around to score on an RBI double from Vinny Martinez. Another double on sacrifice bunt drove in two more runs in the second inning and Notre Dame held a 3-0 lead.

NC State answered in the third with four runs to take the lead but the Irish responded in the fourth inning by tying the game with a sacrifice fly. NC State took the lead again in the fifth with two more runs but the Irish answered again in the sixth with three runs of their own, including an RBI double from Carter Putz.

Carter Putz with the RBI double to tie it up!





The Wolfpack tied the game again in the seventh inning but in the bottom of the eighth Notre Dame took the lead for good. With Carter Putz on base Vinny Martinez hit a home run for his third consecutive game and the Irish went up 9-7. Will Mercer came in from the bullpen and threw a perfect ninth inning to seal the win.

VINNY MARTINEZ WITH THE TWO RUN BOMB TO TAKE THE LEAD!





Game Two: Notre Dame 1 (26-18, 14-12) - NC State 5 (30-15, 9-13)

Win: Matt Willadsen, NCST (5-3)

Loss: Blake Hely, ND (3-2)

Save: Baker Nelson, NCST (1)

NC State scored first in game two putting a single run across in both the first and third innings. In the third inning Notre Dame finally brought a run across, with Carter Putz grounding out to score Estevan Moreno from third base. The game stayed 2-1 Wolfpack until the eighth inning, when they scored two insurance runs to increase their lead. They added another in the ninth and Notre Dame would not score again.

Game Three: Notre Dame 1 (26-19, 14-13) - NC State 6 (31-15, 10-13)

Win: Sam Highfill, NC State (5-1)

Loss: Caden Spivey, ND (3-1)

Save: Dominic Fritton, NC State (2)

Notre Dame scored in the first inning of game three with Zack Prajzner hitting a solo home run. NC State took the lead in the second inning with three runs. They extended the lead with runs in the fifth, sixth, and ninth innings. For the second straight game the Wolfpack pitching shut down the Irish offense, holding them to only one run and winning the game and series.

That thing is GONE



Zack Prajzner with his sixth home run of the year!





Up Next

Notre Dame remains at home for the final time this season, welcoming the Akron Zips to South Bend for three games over Mother’s Day Weekend. These will be the final three games at Frank Eck Stadium this season before the Irish head out on the road to close the regular season.