The 2023 NCAA Lacrosse Tournament bracket was announced on Sunday night ,and Notre Dame, as we expected, was awarded with the #3 overall seed in the tournament. The Irish will host the opening weekend and we will take on Utah at Arlotta on Saturday, May 13th at 2:30 PM EST.

The other teams in Notre Dame’s portion of the bracket are Bryant and Johns Hopkins (#6 seed) meaning that the winner of the Irish / Utes game will take on the winner of that game on Sunday, May 21st in Annapolis, MD at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The overall #1 seed is Duke while Virginia got the #3 seed and Maryland the #4 seed.

Stay tuned to OneFootDown for more coverage this week as we will take a deeper dive into the overall bracket and look at the Irish’s matchup with Utah.