In an attempt to help make our Notre Dame listeners smarter about college football, the Earned 5-Star Podcast is going forward with an offseason plan to interview some of our favorite college football writers and personalities around the country. It’s a plan so brilliant, I really can’t believe other podcasters don’t have these things called “guests” on their own shows.

First up is the Shutdown Fullcast’s Ryan Nanni because he said, “yes” and because he enjoys a good podcast nightcap.

Some of the things we discuss:

When was peak college football?

It’s all the SEC’s fault.

The Nick Saban dynasty.

What’s up with the ACC?

The myth of out of conference games.

Is Notre Dame the Last Samurai?

Ryan power ranks the 5 most overrated teams for 2023 and ducks.

And of course a handful of other things.

