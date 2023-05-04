Notre Dame Among National Leaders In NCAA Academic Progress Rating

Press Release from Notre Dame:

The University of Notre Dame was once again among the national leaders in Football Bowl Subdivision programs with 14 Academic Progress Rating (APR) Public Recognition Awards and totaled 14 perfect scores (1,000) in the latest set of statistics issued by the NCAA.

Men’s cross country, men’s fencing, hockey, men’s swimming and diving, men’s track and field, rowing, softball, volleyball, women’s cross country, women’s fencing, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, women’s swimming and diving, and women’s tennis all scored a perfect 1,000 in the Academic Progress Rate.

Notre Dame’s 14 programs with scores of 1,000 was just behind Duke’s 16, ranks second among all FBS programs and marked the seventh time in the 17-year history of the APR in which at least 13 Irish teams had scored perfectly (also in 2006, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021).

Notre Dame’s number of perfect scores has ranked either first or second among all FBS programs for 17 consecutive years. Notre Dame led FBS schools in 1,000 scores in 2021, 2020 and 2019 (both years tied with Stanford at 13), 2016 (with 16), 2015 (with an institutional record 17), 2013 and 2012 (both with 12), 2009 (with nine), 2008 (with eight, tied with Duke) and 2006 (with 14, tied with Boston College).

Notre Dame finished second in the number of 1,000 scores in 2022, 2018, 2017, 2014, 2011, 2010 and 2007.

The APR, created to provide more of a real‐time measurement of academic success than graduation rates offer, is a team-based metric where scholarship student-athletes earn one point each term for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. Schools that don’t offer scholarships track their recruited student-athletes.

Every Division I sports team submits data to have its Academic Progress Rate calculated each academic year. The NCAA reports both single-year rates and four-year rates, on which penalties for poor academic performance are based. National aggregates are based on all teams with usable, member-provided data. APRs for each team, lists of teams receiving public recognition and those receiving sanctions are available online through the NCAA’s searchable database.

2022 University of Notre Dame APR Ratings by Sport

Baseball — 997

Football — 989

Men’s Basketball — 977

Men’s Cross Country — 1,000

Men’s Fencing — 1,000

Men’s Golf — 993

Hockey — 1,000

Men’s Lacrosse — 998

Men’s Soccer — 987

Men’s Swimming and Diving — 1,000

Men’s Tennis — 993

Men’s Track — 1,000

Softball — 1,000

Women’s Basketball — 994

Women’s Cross Country — 1,000

Women’s Fencing — 1,000

Women’s Golf — 1,000

Women’s Lacrosse — 1,000

Women’s Rowing — 1,000

Women’s Soccer — 997

Women’s Swimming and Diving — 1,000

Women’s Tennis — 1,000

Women’s Track — 997

Volleyball — 1,000

Here is where Notre Dame has ranked annually among FBS institutions in terms of raw numbers of individual team 1,000 APR scores:

2022 –– 1. Duke 16; 2. Notre Dame 14 (8 men’s sports, 10 women’s sports) 3. NC State 10, & Northwestern 10; 5. Arizona State & Southern Cal 9;

2021 –– 1. Notre Dame 15 (6 men’s sports, 9 women’s sports) 2. Duke 13; 3. Northwestern 11; 4. Arizona State 10; 5. California 9

2020 — 1. (tie) Notre Dame (7 men’s sports, 6 women’s sports), Stanford 13; 3. Northwestern 12; 4. Arizona State 11; 5. (tie) Temple, California 10

2019 — 1. Notre Dame 13 (6 men’s sports, 7 women’s sports); 2. (tie) Stanford, Northwestern 12; 4. Boston College 11; 5. Syracuse 9

2018 — 1. Stanford 16; 2. Notre Dame 12 (5 men’s, 7 women’s); 3. (tie) Boston College, Northwestern 11; 5. (tie) Duke, North Carolina 10.

2017 — 1. Stanford 14; 2. Notre Dame 12 (4 men’s, 8 women’s) , 3. Boston College 11; 4. (tie), Duke, Minnesota, Northwestern 9; 7. Michigan 8; 8. (tie) California, North Carolina, Rice, Rutgers 7.

2016 — 1. Notre Dame 16 (7 men’s, 9 women’s); 2. Stanford 14; 3. Boston College 12; 4. Minnesota 11; 5. Rice 10; 6. (tie) Duke, Northwestern 9; 8. Tulane 7, 9. (tie) Auburn, Michigan, North Carolina 6.

2015 — 1. Notre Dame 17 (9 men’s, 8 women’s) ; 2. Stanford 15; 3. Northwestern 12; 4. Boston College 10; 5. Duke 9; 6. Minnesota 7; 7. (tie) Arizona State, Tulane, Vanderbilt 7; 10. (tie) Illinois, North Carolina, Penn State, Rice 6.

2014 — 1. Stanford 12; 2. Notre Dame 11 (7 men’s, 4 women’s), 3. Northwestern 10; 4. Minnesota 9; 5. (tie) Boston College, Duke 8; 7. Penn State 7; 8. (tie) Ohio State, Vanderbilt 6.

2013 — 1. Notre Dame 12 (8 men’s, 4 women’s) , 2. Stanford 11; 3. Duke 10; 4. (tie) Boston College, Northwestern 9; 6. Vanderbilt 7; 7. Rice 6.

2012 — 1. Notre Dame 12 (8 men’s, 4 women’s) ; 2. (tie) Boston College, Duke 9; 4. (tie) Northwestern, Vanderbilt 8; 6. Stanford 7; 7. (tie) North Carolina, Rice, Texas 5.

2011 — 1. Duke 10; 2. Notre Dame 9 (5 men’s, 4 women’s); 3. Boston College 6, 4. (tie) Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Texas, Tulane, U.S. Naval Academy, Vanderbilt 5.

2010 — 1. Duke 10, 2. Notre Dame 8 (5 men’s, 3 women’s); 3. Boston College 7.

2009 — 1. Notre Dame 9 (4 men’s, 5 women’s); 2. Duke 8; 3. (tie) Boston College, Stanford 6; 5. U.S. Naval Academy 5; 6. Michigan 4.

2008 — 1. (tie) Notre Dame (5 men’s, 3 women’s), Duke 8; 3. Boston College 7; 4. Stanford 5; 5. (tie) Northwestern, Rice, U.S. Naval Academy 4.

2007 — 1. Boston College 10, 2. Notre Dame 9 (5 men’s, 4 women’s); 3. (tie) Rice, Stanford, U.S. Naval Academy 7; 6. Duke 6; 7. Northwestern 5.

2006 — 1. (tie) Notre Dame (7 men’s, 7 women’s), Boston College 14.