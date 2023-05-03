It was reported via On3 Tuesday morning, that 4-Star PF Carey Booth had committed to the Irish. The 6-foot-10 195-pounder had signed to play for the Nittany Lions back in November and will now be following Coach Shrewsberry to South Bend. Per 247sports composite he is the 69th player nationally and the 15th PF. “Coach Shrewsberry, whatever school he was at, Carey probably in all likelihood would have followed where he’s at” - his father and previous Penn State star Calvin Booth had mentioned last year during his recruitment when speaking on Penn State. That still holds true as he will be in blue and gold next year instead of blue and white.

As aforementioned this was not the only former Penn State signing to commit to the Irish this week. It was announced Monday that 3-star shooting guard and Coach Shrewsberry’s son Braeden Shrewsberry had committed to the Notre Dame as well. While 247sports composite has him just under a 4-star he is a nice addition to a roster in desperate need of players. That is why the commitment from Carey Booth is so big for this team. Not only adding a body but a recruit of his caliber injects some energy and makes this team much more intriguing heading into next season.

Shrewsberry and Booth were part of a three-man class for Penn State that also includes 3-star guard Logan Imes from Zionsville, IN. He could be another addition that could be added as well. I assume we were all on the same track generally on how long we thought this rebuild would take and were prepared. I don’t know about you all but I feel we are ahead of schedule. Maybe that’s an overreaction as we have no idea how these guys will pan out, I just think it’s nice to have a vision for the future for the first time in a long time.

A few hours after wrapping this bad boy up, Logan Imes did announce his commitment to Notre Dame as well. As I mentioned 247sports has him as a 3-star prospect, the No. 8 prospect in the state of Indiana, and 192nd player in the nation overall. He’s 6-foot-4 190-pounds and is regarded as a great leader and a high IQ player. Once again I'll say these are crucial commitments to a team in need of bodies. These are players that had a belief in what Shrewsberry was doing at Penn State and are willing to do that with him at Notre Dame. I am excited for this basketball season, I really am.