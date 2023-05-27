With the confirmation that Notre Dame will be in the EA NCAA 24 football game and the recent announcement of the home kickoff times - I see no better time than to look at how the 2023 schedule could be exponentially better. Act as if the video game dropped a year early and we’re going into dynasty mode to begin our journey of bringing the Irish back to the top of the mountain. We hit dynasty mode, select Notre Dame, and it opens our off-season schedule. After setting up our recruiting board and depth chart we get to the best tab of all. “Custom Schedules”

In this scenario, we are playing on “Heisman” difficulty so we aren’t going to pack our schedule with juggernauts, and since the ACC deal (as of now) is in place so we will require five ACC teams regardless of how much I hate it. For the sake of sanity, we will also keep the home and away as is. Here’s what we are working with

vs Navy*

vs Tennessee St

@ NC State

vs Central Michigan

vs Ohio St

@ Duke

@ Louisville

vs USC

vs Pitt

@Clemson

vs Wake Forest

@ Stanford

After giving it a look over the teams I say we would keep would be - Central Michigan, Ohio St, Louisville, USC, Pitt, and Clemson. The only two of those I think that may raise eyebrows would be Louisville - since I live here and will be attending that game I have more of a reason to keep them than most others might and Central Michigan. Who I think work well lined up the week before Ohio St. That leaves us to replace Navy, Tenn St, NC State, Duke, Wake Forest, and Stanford.

vs Air Force - Lucas Oil Stadium

I’m not sure of the logistics of Lucas Oil being possible but we won’t worry about that. I don’t think I need to explain my reasoning for replacing the Midshipmen here. I feel I did them right by inserting another service academy in their place. I just love playing Air Force (despite my attendance at the ‘07 game) and think they should be on our schedule more often. I also kept it at a neutral site but made it something that may be more accessible to a wider range of fans. I love they sold out in Ireland but I think having a “local” game in Indy and having more fans be able to come would be better.

vs Washington St

In keeping with the 2000’s vibe I thought to go with the team I saw the Irish play against in person for the very first time. This is one of those where you want to replace the FCS team with someone from the FBS but not with anything too crazy. I think Wash St fits nicely in this spot. This isn’t to disrespect Tenn St or scheduling HBCUs whatsoever. I just think that Notre Dame could do something more than scheduling an hour-long football game to get some publicity.

@ Boston College

Nothing against NC State at all but I just don’t care. That’s the problem with most of the ACC teams, I just have no care in the world one way or another towards them. It makes the games much harder to watch and much less entertaining. Hints adding the Eagles here, it’s an ACC opponent but it’s one I definitely care about.

@ Northwestern

Duke and Northwestern have similar vibes but once again I care about one much more than the other. Plus having a brief trip up to Chicago the week after Ohio St might be slightly easier than going to Durham.

vs Miami

If they were as good as they should be I think adding the Hurricanes would start bringing this schedule closer to an “A+” strength of schedule. But after last season I feel comfortable sliding them in here. It’s at home, it’s much more entertaining than playing Wake, and they check off the ACC 5 team requirement. They may not be The “U” but I will never say no to getting a shot at the Hurricanes.

@ Purdue

I’m just really tired of having to watch Stanford. I know that’s hilarious considering they beat us but having to watch Stanford as a football program is just depressing. This game being at The Farm is even more reason I have to get rid of it. Put another little “r” rival in here who has at least some semblance of a fanbase.

Now introducing the new and improved “NCAA 23” Notre Dame custom schedule

vs Air Force @Lucas Oil Stadium

vs Washington St

@ Boston College

vs Central Michigan

vs Ohio St

@Northwestern

@ Louisville

vs USC

vs Pitt

@ Clemson

vs Miami

@ Purdue

I would love for this to be the actual schedule - it checks off all the boxes. You satisfy the ACC requirement, you improve the duds without making the schedule impossible, and in most cases, it improves the travel schedule. This schedule was particularly difficult to balance due to Ohio St, USC, and Clemson already being in place - but also having absolute snoozers against Tenn St or Duke. I think in the end it turned out pretty well. What do you think? Does it check your boxes? Who would you have in place of Louisville? Let us know.