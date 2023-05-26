Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back like Voltron to open up the Pod Machine of Destiny to talk about our beloved Notre Dame Football program (and other things). In this episode:

HELLO!

Red Bull’s roster is elite.

Brendan threatens Joshua’a heirs with The Shirt.

Little League update and revenge of the tie.

REVIEWS!

Defending against the evils of Olive Garden.

All of the poop talk anyone could ever want, and if you want more... FRAME IT.

Hot takes are the business at hand.

Notre Dame’s next dynamic duo at wide receiver will be... someone.

Breaking the record books.

Underachieving in 2023.

SHOW ME THE LOSS!

Conference champions and Joshua’s boldest monkey paw to date.

Stetson Bennett’s journey to not graduate and the role of the NCAA.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

