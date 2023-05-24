Notre Dame announces football kickoff times on NBC for 2023

From Notre Dame’s press release:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame football team has announced its slate of 2023 kickoff times, highlighted by prime time matchups against Ohio State and Southern Cal as NBC Sports presents its unprecedented 33rd consecutive season broadcasting Fighting Irish football.

The 2023 season will begin with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, against Navy. The contest will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. local time in Dublin) on NBC and Peacock.

The ‘23 home slate begins with a historical meeting between Notre Dame and Tennessee State that will be broadcast nationally on NBC and Peacock starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game marks the first time the Irish will face a Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

A two-game homestand will begin with Central Michigan on Saturday, September 16, at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock followed by the highly anticipated conclusion to a two-game series with Ohio State on Saturday, September 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock).

The second prime time game of the home schedule is set for Saturday, October 14, when Southern Cal visits Notre Dame Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The home schedule will conclude with games against Pittsburgh (October 28) and Wake Forest (November 18) which will both be at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Throughout the 2023 season, Peacock will simulstream all Notre Dame football games aired live on NBC, including pre- and post game coverage. For the third-consecutive season, the Irish will stream one game exclusively on Peacock, the September 16, contest with Central Michigan.

