The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished the regular season with a 30-22 record overall and earned a berth in the ACC Championships. In the middle of April, Notre Dame looked to be on a roll after they swept the Virginia Cavaliers, but have gone just 7-7 since.

Despite the late season slide, D1 Baseball is still projecting the Irish to be in the NCAA Tournament. According to D1 Baseball, Notre Dame is projected to be in the Lexington Regional:

1 Kentucky Wildcats

2 Indiana State

3 Morehead State

4 Notre Dame

The Irish are definitely still on the bubble as one of the last four in at the moment.

First up, however, is the ACC Championships and a huge task at hand. Notre Dame will open up pool play against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday at 11:00 AM, and then get the #1 team in the country in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday at 7:00 PM.

