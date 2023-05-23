 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Baseball: Fighting Irish are projected to make the NCAA Tournament

For now

By Joshua Vowles
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished the regular season with a 30-22 record overall and earned a berth in the ACC Championships. In the middle of April, Notre Dame looked to be on a roll after they swept the Virginia Cavaliers, but have gone just 7-7 since.

2023 Notre Dame Baseball Schedule

Date Away Home Time Location Links Results
2-17 Notre Dame Lipscomb 3:00 P.M. Nashville, Tenn. Live Stats ESPN+ L 5-4 (0-1)
2-18 Notre Dame Lipscomb 2:00 P.M. Nashville, Tenn. Live Stats ESPN+ W 8-4 (1-1)
2-19 Notre Dame Lipscomb 1:00 P.M. Nashville, Tenn. Live Stats ESPN+ L 4-2 (1-2)
2-24 Notre Dame UNC Greensboro 4:00 P.M. Greensboro, N.C. - W 6-5 (2-2)
2-25 Notre Dame UNC Greensboro 2:00 P.M. Greensboro, N.C. - L 12-0 (2-3)
2-26 Notre Dame UNC Greensboro 1:00 P.M. Greensboro, N.C. - W 7-4 (3-3)
3-3 Notre Dame UAB 2:00 P.M. Birmingham, Ala. - W 7-2 (4-3)
3-4 Notre Dame UAB 2:00 P.M. Birmingham, Ala. - W 7-3 (5-3)
3-5 Notre Dame UAB 1:00 P.M. Birmingham, Ala. - L 5-2 (5-4)
3-10 Notre Dame Georgia Tech 6:00 P.M. Atlanta, Ga. (Conf.) - L 7-4 (5-5)
3-11 Notre Dame Georgia Tech 2:00 P.M. Atlanta, Ga. (Conf.) - L 15-2 (5-6)
3-12 Notre Dame Georgia Tech 1:00 P.M. Atlanta, Ga. (Conf.) - W 17-4 (6-6)
3-14 Notre Dame St. Josephs 3:00 P.M. Holly Springs, N.C. - W 6-3 (7-6)
3-15 Notre Dame St. Josephs 1:00 P.M. Holly Springs, N.C. - W 10-9 (8-6)
3-17 Notre Dame Wake Forest 6:00 P.M. Winston-Salem, N.C (Conf.) TV: ACCNX Stats L 4-1 (8-7)
3-18 Notre Dame Wake Forest 6:00 P.M. Winston-Salem, N.C (Conf.) TV: ACCN Stats L 3-12 (8-8)
3-19 Notre Dame Wake Forest 6:00 P.M. Winston-Salem, N.C (Conf.) TV: ACCNX Stats W 3-1 (9-8)
3-21 Valparaiso Notre Dame 4:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. - W 8-4 (10-8)
3-24 Louisville Notre Dame 8:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) TV: ACCN W 4-3 (11-8)
3-25 Louisville Notre Dame 3:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) TV: ACCNX W 5-4 (12-8)
3-26 Louisville Notre Dame 1:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) TV: ACCNX L 2-1 (12-9)
3-28 Butler Notre Dame 5:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. - W 4-0 (13-9)
3-31 North Carolina Notre Dame 6:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) TV: ACCNX Radio: WCHL 97.9 FM L 10-8 (13-10)
4-1 North Carolina Notre Dame 3:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) TV: ACCNX Radio: WCHL 97.9 FM L 3-2 (13-11)
4-2 North Carolina Notre Dame 1:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) TV: ACCNX Radio: WCHL 97.9 FM W 9-1 (14-11)
4-4 Northwestern Notre Dame 4:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. - W 12-0 (15-11)
4-6 Notre Dame Pitt 3:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) TV: ACC Network Extra Stats W 10-8 (16-11)
4-7 Notre Dame Pitt 3:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) TV: ACC Network Extra Stats W 11-2 (17-11)
4-8 Notre Dame Pitt 1:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) TV: ACC Network Extra Stats L 9-5 (17-12)
4-11 Michigan State Notre Dame 6:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. - L 7-6 (17-13)
4-14 Notre Dame Clemson 8:00 P.M. Clemson, S.C. (Conf.) TV: ACCN W 10-4 (18-13)
4-15 Notre Dame Clemson 3:00 P.M. Clemson, S.C. (Conf.) - L 5-1 (18-14)
4-16 Notre Dame Clemson 1:00 P.M. Clemson, S.C. (Conf.) - L 6-4 (18-15)
4-18 Valparaiso Notre Dame 6:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. - W 7-3 (19-15)
4-19 Western Michigan Notre Dame 6:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. - W 2-1 (20-15)
4-21 Virginia Notre Dame 6:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) - W 10-7 (21-15)
4-22 Virginia Notre Dame 3:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) - W 10-2 (22-15)
4-23 Virginia Notre Dame 1:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) - W 5-4 (23-15)
4-25 Notre Dame Michigan State 6:05 P.M. East Lansing, Mich. - L 12-5 (23-16)
4-28 Florida State Notre Dame 6:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) - L 3-2 (23-17)
4-29 Florida State Notre Dame 4:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) TV: ACCN W 12-2 (24-17)
4-30 Florida State Notre Dame 3:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) TV: ESPN2 W 12-8 (25-17)
5-2 Bowling Green Notre Dame 6:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) - CANCELLED
5-4 NC State Notre Dame 7:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) TV: ACCN W 9-7 (26-17)
5-5 NC State Notre Dame 7:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) TV: ACCN L 5-1 (26-18)
5-6 NC State Notre Dame 7:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. (Conf.) TV: ACCN L 6-1 (26-19)
5-12 Akron Notre Dame 6:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. - W 5-4 (27-19)
5-13 Akron Notre Dame 3:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. - W 5-2 (28-19)
5-14 Akron Notre Dame 1:00 P.M. South Bend, Ind. - W 2-1 (29-19)
5-16 Notre Dame Northwestern 4:30 P.M. Evanston, Ill. - L 8-7 (29-20)
5-18 Notre Dame Boston College 5:30 P.M. Brighton, Mass. (Conf.) - W 5-1 (30-20)
5-19 Notre Dame Boston College 7:00 P.M. Brighton, Mass. (Conf.) TV: ACC Network L 7-2 (30-21)
5-20 Notre Dame Boston College 12:00 P.M. Brighton, Mass. (Conf.) TV: ACC Network L 5-4 (30-22)

Despite the late season slide, D1 Baseball is still projecting the Irish to be in the NCAA Tournament. According to D1 Baseball, Notre Dame is projected to be in the Lexington Regional:

The Irish are definitely still on the bubble as one of the last four in at the moment.

First up, however, is the ACC Championships and a huge task at hand. Notre Dame will open up pool play against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday at 11:00 AM, and then get the #1 team in the country in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday at 7:00 PM.

LFG!!!!!

