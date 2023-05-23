The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished the regular season with a 30-22 record overall and earned a berth in the ACC Championships. In the middle of April, Notre Dame looked to be on a roll after they swept the Virginia Cavaliers, but have gone just 7-7 since.
2023 Notre Dame Baseball Schedule
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time
|Location
|Links
|Results
|2-17
|Notre Dame
|Lipscomb
|3:00 P.M.
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Live Stats ESPN+
|L 5-4 (0-1)
|2-18
|Notre Dame
|Lipscomb
|2:00 P.M.
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Live Stats ESPN+
|W 8-4 (1-1)
|2-19
|Notre Dame
|Lipscomb
|1:00 P.M.
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Live Stats ESPN+
|L 4-2 (1-2)
|2-24
|Notre Dame
|UNC Greensboro
|4:00 P.M.
|Greensboro, N.C.
|-
|W 6-5 (2-2)
|2-25
|Notre Dame
|UNC Greensboro
|2:00 P.M.
|Greensboro, N.C.
|-
|L 12-0 (2-3)
|2-26
|Notre Dame
|UNC Greensboro
|1:00 P.M.
|Greensboro, N.C.
|-
|W 7-4 (3-3)
|3-3
|Notre Dame
|UAB
|2:00 P.M.
|Birmingham, Ala.
|-
|W 7-2 (4-3)
|3-4
|Notre Dame
|UAB
|2:00 P.M.
|Birmingham, Ala.
|-
|W 7-3 (5-3)
|3-5
|Notre Dame
|UAB
|1:00 P.M.
|Birmingham, Ala.
|-
|L 5-2 (5-4)
|3-10
|Notre Dame
|Georgia Tech
|6:00 P.M.
|Atlanta, Ga. (Conf.)
|-
|L 7-4 (5-5)
|3-11
|Notre Dame
|Georgia Tech
|2:00 P.M.
|Atlanta, Ga. (Conf.)
|-
|L 15-2 (5-6)
|3-12
|Notre Dame
|Georgia Tech
|1:00 P.M.
|Atlanta, Ga. (Conf.)
|-
|W 17-4 (6-6)
|3-14
|Notre Dame
|St. Josephs
|3:00 P.M.
|Holly Springs, N.C.
|-
|W 6-3 (7-6)
|3-15
|Notre Dame
|St. Josephs
|1:00 P.M.
|Holly Springs, N.C.
|-
|W 10-9 (8-6)
|3-17
|Notre Dame
|Wake Forest
|6:00 P.M.
|Winston-Salem, N.C (Conf.)
|TV: ACCNX Stats
|L 4-1 (8-7)
|3-18
|Notre Dame
|Wake Forest
|6:00 P.M.
|Winston-Salem, N.C (Conf.)
|TV: ACCN Stats
|L 3-12 (8-8)
|3-19
|Notre Dame
|Wake Forest
|6:00 P.M.
|Winston-Salem, N.C (Conf.)
|TV: ACCNX Stats
|W 3-1 (9-8)
|3-21
|Valparaiso
|Notre Dame
|4:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind.
|-
|W 8-4 (10-8)
|3-24
|Louisville
|Notre Dame
|8:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|TV: ACCN
|W 4-3 (11-8)
|3-25
|Louisville
|Notre Dame
|3:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|TV: ACCNX
|W 5-4 (12-8)
|3-26
|Louisville
|Notre Dame
|1:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|TV: ACCNX
|L 2-1 (12-9)
|3-28
|Butler
|Notre Dame
|5:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind.
|-
|W 4-0 (13-9)
|3-31
|North Carolina
|Notre Dame
|6:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|TV: ACCNX Radio: WCHL 97.9 FM
|L 10-8 (13-10)
|4-1
|North Carolina
|Notre Dame
|3:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|TV: ACCNX Radio: WCHL 97.9 FM
|L 3-2 (13-11)
|4-2
|North Carolina
|Notre Dame
|1:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|TV: ACCNX Radio: WCHL 97.9 FM
|W 9-1 (14-11)
|4-4
|Northwestern
|Notre Dame
|4:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind.
|-
|W 12-0 (15-11)
|4-6
|Notre Dame
|Pitt
|3:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|TV: ACC Network Extra Stats
|W 10-8 (16-11)
|4-7
|Notre Dame
|Pitt
|3:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|TV: ACC Network Extra Stats
|W 11-2 (17-11)
|4-8
|Notre Dame
|Pitt
|1:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|TV: ACC Network Extra Stats
|L 9-5 (17-12)
|4-11
|Michigan State
|Notre Dame
|6:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind.
|-
|L 7-6 (17-13)
|4-14
|Notre Dame
|Clemson
|8:00 P.M.
|Clemson, S.C. (Conf.)
|TV: ACCN
|W 10-4 (18-13)
|4-15
|Notre Dame
|Clemson
|3:00 P.M.
|Clemson, S.C. (Conf.)
|-
|L 5-1 (18-14)
|4-16
|Notre Dame
|Clemson
|1:00 P.M.
|Clemson, S.C. (Conf.)
|-
|L 6-4 (18-15)
|4-18
|Valparaiso
|Notre Dame
|6:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind.
|-
|W 7-3 (19-15)
|4-19
|Western Michigan
|Notre Dame
|6:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind.
|-
|W 2-1 (20-15)
|4-21
|Virginia
|Notre Dame
|6:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|-
|W 10-7 (21-15)
|4-22
|Virginia
|Notre Dame
|3:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|-
|W 10-2 (22-15)
|4-23
|Virginia
|Notre Dame
|1:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|-
|W 5-4 (23-15)
|4-25
|Notre Dame
|Michigan State
|6:05 P.M.
|East Lansing, Mich.
|-
|L 12-5 (23-16)
|4-28
|Florida State
|Notre Dame
|6:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|-
|L 3-2 (23-17)
|4-29
|Florida State
|Notre Dame
|4:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|TV: ACCN
|W 12-2 (24-17)
|4-30
|Florida State
|Notre Dame
|3:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|TV: ESPN2
|W 12-8 (25-17)
|5-2
|Bowling Green
|Notre Dame
|6:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|-
|CANCELLED
|5-4
|NC State
|Notre Dame
|7:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|TV: ACCN
|W 9-7 (26-17)
|5-5
|NC State
|Notre Dame
|7:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|TV: ACCN
|L 5-1 (26-18)
|5-6
|NC State
|Notre Dame
|7:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind. (Conf.)
|TV: ACCN
|L 6-1 (26-19)
|5-12
|Akron
|Notre Dame
|6:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind.
|-
|W 5-4 (27-19)
|5-13
|Akron
|Notre Dame
|3:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind.
|-
|W 5-2 (28-19)
|5-14
|Akron
|Notre Dame
|1:00 P.M.
|South Bend, Ind.
|-
|W 2-1 (29-19)
|5-16
|Notre Dame
|Northwestern
|4:30 P.M.
|Evanston, Ill.
|-
|L 8-7 (29-20)
|5-18
|Notre Dame
|Boston College
|5:30 P.M.
|Brighton, Mass. (Conf.)
|-
|W 5-1 (30-20)
|5-19
|Notre Dame
|Boston College
|7:00 P.M.
|Brighton, Mass. (Conf.)
|TV: ACC Network
|L 7-2 (30-21)
|5-20
|Notre Dame
|Boston College
|12:00 P.M.
|Brighton, Mass. (Conf.)
|TV: ACC Network
|L 5-4 (30-22)
Despite the late season slide, D1 Baseball is still projecting the Irish to be in the NCAA Tournament. According to D1 Baseball, Notre Dame is projected to be in the Lexington Regional:
- 1 Kentucky Wildcats
- 2 Indiana State
- 3 Morehead State
- 4 Notre Dame
The Irish are definitely still on the bubble as one of the last four in at the moment.
First up, however, is the ACC Championships and a huge task at hand. Notre Dame will open up pool play against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday at 11:00 AM, and then get the #1 team in the country in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday at 7:00 PM.
HERE WE GO‼️ ⚾️⚾️⚾️— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) May 21, 2023
The 2023 ACC Baseball Championship Bracket is set for this week in Durham!
️: https://t.co/1UIyYOJr28
: https://t.co/nxP9WHutaA pic.twitter.com/l9KuNw6vhe
