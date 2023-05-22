Hop On Board the ND Athletics Support Train

Intra-Athletics Support Should Extend to The Fandom

It dawned on me as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Men’s Lacrosse Team punched their ticket to Final Four weekend in Baltimore next weekend, there is always a great buzz in the air when the other sports do well, particularly as we come out of the hibernation of winter. The last couple of ND Baseball runs were electric, and now the lacrosse team is back to the final weekend of the season.

That buzz has now gotten to the other athletics teams, and there is a true support of what fellow student athletes accomplish. I think a lot of it has to do with the culture of Notre Dame and what the athletes’ experience is during their time on Notre Dame’s campus. It is unique, and they can live and die with their brothers and sisters. I have been in awe of the true support and love that the teams will give to other teams because of the family aspect that Notre Dame brings to us whether you are a student, alum, or subway alum.

Take, for example, when the football guys were done with a spring practice and going BONKERS at a men’s lacrosse game earlier in the spring. There is true camaraderie, and not just to go nuts for that sake. Marcus Freeman, Niele Ivey, Kevin Corrigan, and Micah Shrewsberry (among others) teach their players that Notre Dame is a place where we can celebrate each other, and that happens all of the time now it seems.

Notre Dame football team is out supporting the lacrosse team today. pic.twitter.com/53gkxs9oE9 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) March 25, 2023

Well, I’m completely on board for that, and we have to keep it coming. We root for a school’s sports teams where the school means a lot more to us than just athletics and fandom. It’s great to make all of that matter. Let’s take the lead from the players, because they are showing us a great thing.