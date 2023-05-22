Notre Dame Baseball Loses Series to Boston College

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team closed out their regular season on the road against the #22 Boston College Eagles, including their final game played at Fenway Park. Notre Dame started off strong, winning the first game of the series, but ran out of steam and lost the final two. The now turn to the ACC Tournament, where they are the #8 seed.

Game 1: Notre Dame 5 (30-20, 15-13) - Boston College 1 (32-17, 14-14)

Win: Aidan Tyrell, ND (8-2)

Loss: Henry Leake, BC (3-5)

Both teams got on the board in the first inning, with TJ Williams scoring for Notre Dame on an RBI double from Vinny Martinez. The Eagles tied it up in the bottom half of the inning and the game stayed tied at 1 until the fourth.

The Irish are on the board here in the first!



The Irish are on the board here in the first!

Martinez was on the other end in the fourth inning, this time scoring on a sacrifice fly from Brady Gumpf. Notre Dame extended the lead in the fifth inning with an RBI single from Carter Putz. Back to back RBI doubles scored two more runs for Notre Dame in the 7th inning, putting the game out of reach and sealing the game one win.

An RBI single from Putz extends the Irish lead 3-1!



An RBI single from Putz extends the Irish lead 3-1!

Game 2: Notre Dame 2 (30-21, 15-14) - Boston College 7 (33-17, 15-14)

Win: Chris Flynn, BC (7-2)

Loss: Blake Hely, ND (3-3)

Boston College took the early lead with a run in the first inning before Notre Dame tied the game in the second on a solo home run by Brady Gumpf. Boston College answered with a big inning in the third though, scoring four runs for a 5-1 lead.

Notre Dame cut into that lead in the fourth inning with back to back doubles from Zack Prajzner and Carter Putz, but that was all they would get. Boston College added runs in the fourth and eighth innings and tied the series at a game each.

Game 3: Notre Dame 4 (30-22, 15-15) - Boston College 8 (34-17, 16-14)

Win: John West, BC (5-3)

Loss: Jackson Dennies, ND (0-3)

Game three between Notre Dame and Boston College was played at Fenway Park, a special finish to the season for both teams before they head to the conference tournament. Boston College took the early lead again, this time scoring twice in the first inning. Notre Dame wouldn’t get on the board until the fourth inning, with Zack Prajzner scoring on an RBI double from Vinny Martinez.

The Irish are on the board here at Fenway!



The Irish are on the board here at Fenway!

Boston College broke the game open in the sixth inning though, scoring six runs and taking an 8-1 lead. Notre Dame scored twice in the eighth inning on a bases loaded walk and a wild pitch. They added one more in the ninth on a pinch hit home run from Nick Juaire. That’s how the game would end though and Boston College won the game and the series.

Up Next

Up next for Notre Dame is the ACC Tournament, where the Irish have earned the #8 seed. They’ve been placed in Pool A along with #1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and #12 Pittsburgh Panthers. The Irish will play Pittsburgh on Wednesday May 24 and Wake Forest on Friday May 26. The winner of the pool will advance to the ACC semifinal.