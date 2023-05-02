 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Earned 5-Star Podcast: We’re hanging up our jerseys after Notre Dame Football’s 2022 cycle

We wash our hands of this weirdness

By Joshua Vowles, ndjrs, and Brendan McAlinden
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan have just one more hurdle to jump before we can finish the 2022 Notre Dame Football cycle - and that’s this podcast following the NFL Draft. In this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • An earthquake just hit.
  • Home Run Inn inventory.
  • REVIEWS!
  • Jude is gonna get back to us with a real answer.
  • Transfer Portal madness.
  • Dealing with the loss of Logan Diggs.
  • Notre Dame’s need in the portal before fall camp.
  • Looking at the scholarship chart.
  • So... safety is a big issue and we’re not sold that 2024 commit Kennedy Urlacher is the answer.
  • Notre Dame’s issues on the backend have been there for a long time.
  • Let’s talk about Michael Mayer.
  • Let’s talk about Isaiah Foskey.
  • Let’s talk about Jarrett Patterson.
  • Dealing with all of the draft noise (before and after).
  • Tyler Buchner is a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
  • Michigan’s schedule continues to be gross.
  • Notre Dame winning shootout games might be a thing.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...