Joshua, Jude, and Brendan have just one more hurdle to jump before we can finish the 2022 Notre Dame Football cycle - and that’s this podcast following the NFL Draft. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- An earthquake just hit.
- Home Run Inn inventory.
- REVIEWS!
- Jude is gonna get back to us with a real answer.
- Transfer Portal madness.
- Dealing with the loss of Logan Diggs.
- Notre Dame’s need in the portal before fall camp.
- Looking at the scholarship chart.
- So... safety is a big issue and we’re not sold that 2024 commit Kennedy Urlacher is the answer.
- Notre Dame’s issues on the backend have been there for a long time.
- Let’s talk about Michael Mayer.
- Let’s talk about Isaiah Foskey.
- Let’s talk about Jarrett Patterson.
- Dealing with all of the draft noise (before and after).
- Tyler Buchner is a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
- Michigan’s schedule continues to be gross.
- Notre Dame winning shootout games might be a thing.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
