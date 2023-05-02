Joshua, Jude, and Brendan have just one more hurdle to jump before we can finish the 2022 Notre Dame Football cycle - and that’s this podcast following the NFL Draft. In this episode:

Transfer Portal madness.

Dealing with the loss of Logan Diggs.

Notre Dame’s need in the portal before fall camp.

Looking at the scholarship chart.

So... safety is a big issue and we’re not sold that 2024 commit Kennedy Urlacher is the answer.

Notre Dame’s issues on the backend have been there for a long time.

Let’s talk about Michael Mayer.

Let’s talk about Isaiah Foskey.

Let’s talk about Jarrett Patterson.

Dealing with all of the draft noise (before and after).

Tyler Buchner is a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Michigan’s schedule continues to be gross.

Notre Dame winning shootout games might be a thing.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

