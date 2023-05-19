Earned 5-Star Podcast: Notre Dame Football and Conference Kibitz

Jude and Brendan are left to their own devices to pod about Notre Dame football, as Joshua was inconsolable after a Little League highway robbery that resulted in a tie due to cheating (rough night y’all). In this episode:

Conference expansion for college football.

Conference realignment for college football.

NLRB

Notre Dame’s recruiting as it pertains to the NFL Draft.

Marcus Freeman as a recruiter.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

