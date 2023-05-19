 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Earned 5-Star Podcast: Notre Dame Football and Conference Kibitz

These are the things you need to know

By ndjrs and Brendan McAlinden
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Jude and Brendan are left to their own devices to pod about Notre Dame football, as Joshua was inconsolable after a Little League highway robbery that resulted in a tie due to cheating (rough night y’all). In this episode:

  • Conference expansion for college football.
  • Conference realignment for college football.
  • NLRB
  • Notre Dame’s recruiting as it pertains to the NFL Draft.
  • Marcus Freeman as a recruiter.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

