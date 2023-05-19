On3 Top 100

On3 generated a list of the Top 100 returning players in College football as college football is now only 100 days away. Let that soak in...

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were well represented on the list and landed with 3 selections.

Joe Alt

Alt landed highest in the list for the Irish, coming in at number 8. He was the second highest tackle and offensive lineman on the list, coming only behind Penn State’s Olu Fashanu. Between Alt and Blake Fisher, there is not a better tandem in the country. Expect a first team All-American type season from Alt.

Benjamin Morrison

Morrison exploded onto the scene a year ago, finishing with 6 interceptions and earning freshman All-American honors. He landed at #30 on this list, finishing third among all corners, while also being the youngest among those 3.

Sam Hartman

Hartman comes in as the 4th rated Quarterback, behind Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jordan Travis, all quarterbacks Notre Dame has faced in the last 2 years. I feel this is a fair rating as I see him firmly as a top 5 QB in college football this year.

Players Notre Dame faces in 2023

Notre Dame will face off against X numbers of players ranked in the top 100. Those include:

-Caleb Williams, USC: #1

-Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State: #3

-Graham Barton, Duke: #12

-Dewayne Carter, Duke: #18

-Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State: #22

-Aydan White, NC State: #40

-Tommy Eichenburg, Ohio State: #44

-Justin Dedich, Ohio State: #60

-Miyan Williams, Ohio State: #71

-TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State: #72

-Mike Hall, Ohio State: #76

-Jonah Monheim, USC: #92

-Dorian Singer, USC: #97

Did anyone on Notre Dame get snubbed?

The only other player I could possibly see being on this list is Blake Fisher? However, I’m open to arguments - Would you have included anyone else?

GO IRISH