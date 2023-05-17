EA Sports is returning the popular NCAA Football game from the dead in 2024, and all FBS players will be eligible for some NIL action with the game.

BREAKING: FBS football players will be able to be in EA Sports’ new college football game, I’ve learned.



EA Sports & OneTeam have partnered to handle NIL rights for any FBS player who is eligible to be in EA Sports College Football.



Details here https://t.co/FeUMftzMRB — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) May 17, 2023

This is great news for fans of the Fighting Irish. Comments by Notre Dame athletic director, Jack Swarbrick, concerning Notre Dame’s involvement without NIL stuff had fans a little worried about the future — but it looks like it’s all good now.

When EA Sports announced the return of its college football series in 2021, questions surrounding name, image and likeness were among the biggest it needed to answer. At the time, Notre Dame was among a small number of schools that indicated through statements or news reports that it would not agree to participate until NIL compensation was worked out. Much has happened since many of those declarations, including the passage of NIL legislation and college athletes making money off their name, image and likenesses.

Yay America.