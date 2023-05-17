The Triple Option has a bit of Notre Dame football news to cover today... so let the humps day flag fly...

YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE...

ESPN announced a handful of marquee college football matchups that will be aired on ABC this Fall, and Notre Dame’s November 4th game on the road against the Clemson Tigers is one of them. It will be the first time the Irish will have played in Death Valley since the notorious monsoon game in 2015.

GOING BACK HOME

Former Irish running back Logan Diggs announced his transfer destination, and it comes as a surprise to absolutely no one. The Louisiana native is headed home to play for a FAHMULEEE, Brian Kelly, and the LSU Tigers.

ANOTHER TRANSFER PORTAL DESTINATION

Former Notre Dame player (and Mishawaka native) Paul Moala has announced that he is transferring to play for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Moala played one year out west for the Idaho Vandals before deciding that Atlanta was the place for him.

TOP 5

We are only 3 years into the 2020s (sorry Jude) and the Irish currently have the 5th best record in college football this decade, to go along with one college football playoff appearance.