The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been actively recruiting the transfer portal in search of better safety depth for the 2023 season, and landed its top target with the commitment of Antonio Carter II from Rhode Island.

The 6’1” 200 pounder from Orlando, Florida, chose the Irish over a healthy offers list of FBS programs that included the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Wisconsin Badgers, and more.

Carter didn’t hold a single FBS offer coming out of high school, and headed north to play for the Rhode Island Rams where he was a starter for the last two years.

Carter has been one of Notre Dame’s top targets overall in the transfer portal for quite a while now, and his commitment is a huge deal for the Irish. Notre Dame is not only in need of numbers to get back to 85 scholarships for 2023, but the safety position desperately needed more depth to go alongside D.J. Brown, Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, and fellow transfer Thomas Harper. By spring’s end, early enrollee freshmen safeties Adon Shuler and Ben Minnich were sidelined with an injury — as well as the newly added Thomas Harper.

Carter will have two years of eligibility remaining when he gets to South Bend. Marcus Freeman definitely has his preference for transfers that have multiple years of eligibility remaining.