Transfer Portal: Rhode Island safety Antonio Carter II commits to Notre Dame Football

A much needed addition to the 2023 roster

By Joshua Vowles
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been actively recruiting the transfer portal in search of better safety depth for the 2023 season, and landed its top target with the commitment of Antonio Carter II from Rhode Island.

The 6’1” 200 pounder from Orlando, Florida, chose the Irish over a healthy offers list of FBS programs that included the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Wisconsin Badgers, and more.

Carter didn’t hold a single FBS offer coming out of high school, and headed north to play for the Rhode Island Rams where he was a starter for the last two years.

From Rhode Island’s profile page:

Carter has been one of Notre Dame’s top targets overall in the transfer portal for quite a while now, and his commitment is a huge deal for the Irish. Notre Dame is not only in need of numbers to get back to 85 scholarships for 2023, but the safety position desperately needed more depth to go alongside D.J. Brown, Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, and fellow transfer Thomas Harper. By spring’s end, early enrollee freshmen safeties Adon Shuler and Ben Minnich were sidelined with an injury — as well as the newly added Thomas Harper.

Carter will have two years of eligibility remaining when he gets to South Bend. Marcus Freeman definitely has his preference for transfers that have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Quarterback Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli - - Sam Hartman
Running Back Jeremiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime - -
Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood Kevin Bauman -
Wide Receiver Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas Chris Tyree Matt Salerno
Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll
Guard Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic
Tackle Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker -
Defensive Tackle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross
Defensive End Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka Jason Onye Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Linebacker Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed - - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
Safety Adon Shuler, Ben Minich - - Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson D.J. Brown, Thomas Harper, Antonio Carter
Cornerback Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis Cam Hart
Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) - - Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K)
Totals 23/85 (23) 43/85 (20) 56/85 (13) 66/85 (10) 82/85 (16)
5th year eligibility moving forward is not represented on this chart due to COVID year. May be subject to change.

