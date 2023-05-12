Joshua and Brendan crack open the podcast dispenser for what is almost a type of emergency episode following some interesting Notre Dame Football news items from the day. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- A neighbor’s betrayal.
- Joshua isn’t stopping with cargo shorts on the “take back” campaign, but does he go too far?
- REVIEWS!
- A brief insider tale from the BK recruiting machine.
- Regionalized position talent has many truths to it.
- Alexander Ehrensberger is done with the football life and is going back to Germany.
- The scholarship count and a quiet transfer portal cycle.
- Notre Dame is shopping for a new apparel deal.
- Will Notre Dame ditch Under Armour and go with Nike or Adidas?
- Jack Swarbrick is the father of the century.
- Andy Staples has another idea, and of course it’s good - and of course it’s absolutely awful because it will never happen.
- The football schedule for the Michigan Wolverines is so bad that Brendan is scared of its consequences.
- Retirement countries.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
