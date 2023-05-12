 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Earned 5-Star Podcast: Notre Dame, the Under Armour deal, and terrible ideas

What does the future hold?

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Notre Dame Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua and Brendan crack open the podcast dispenser for what is almost a type of emergency episode following some interesting Notre Dame Football news items from the day. In this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • A neighbor’s betrayal.
  • Joshua isn’t stopping with cargo shorts on the “take back” campaign, but does he go too far?
  • REVIEWS!
  • A brief insider tale from the BK recruiting machine.
  • Regionalized position talent has many truths to it.
  • Alexander Ehrensberger is done with the football life and is going back to Germany.
  • The scholarship count and a quiet transfer portal cycle.
  • Notre Dame is shopping for a new apparel deal.
  • Will Notre Dame ditch Under Armour and go with Nike or Adidas?
  • Jack Swarbrick is the father of the century.
  • Andy Staples has another idea, and of course it’s good - and of course it’s absolutely awful because it will never happen.
  • The football schedule for the Michigan Wolverines is so bad that Brendan is scared of its consequences.
  • Retirement countries.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

