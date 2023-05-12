Joshua and Brendan crack open the podcast dispenser for what is almost a type of emergency episode following some interesting Notre Dame Football news items from the day. In this episode:

HELLO!

A neighbor’s betrayal.

Joshua isn’t stopping with cargo shorts on the “take back” campaign, but does he go too far?

REVIEWS!

A brief insider tale from the BK recruiting machine.

Regionalized position talent has many truths to it.

Alexander Ehrensberger is done with the football life and is going back to Germany.

The scholarship count and a quiet transfer portal cycle.

Notre Dame is shopping for a new apparel deal.

Will Notre Dame ditch Under Armour and go with Nike or Adidas?

Jack Swarbrick is the father of the century.

Andy Staples has another idea, and of course it’s good - and of course it’s absolutely awful because it will never happen.

The football schedule for the Michigan Wolverines is so bad that Brendan is scared of its consequences.

Retirement countries.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

