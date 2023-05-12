Joshua welcomes Pittsburgh Panthers beat writer, Amanda Godsey, to the podcast to cover a wide variety of topics around the wonderful world of college football. Some of the things we discussed:
- Pitt pitting.
- The ACC and Pitt’s place.
- Pat Narduzzi and his Notre Dame feelings.
- It’s a Big East kind of a year.
- Super conference super future.
- Phil Jurkovec and his social media mastery.
- Tyler Palko.
And plenty more.
