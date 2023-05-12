 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Earned 5-Star Podcast: The Fighting Spirit of Pitt and Notre Dame vibes with Amanda Godsey

YINZ!

By Joshua Vowles
Joshua welcomes Pittsburgh Panthers beat writer, Amanda Godsey, to the podcast to cover a wide variety of topics around the wonderful world of college football. Some of the things we discussed:

  • Pitt pitting.
  • The ACC and Pitt’s place.
  • Pat Narduzzi and his Notre Dame feelings.
  • It’s a Big East kind of a year.
  • Super conference super future.
  • Phil Jurkovec and his social media mastery.
  • Tyler Palko.

And plenty more.

