Joshua welcomes Pittsburgh Panthers beat writer, Amanda Godsey, to the podcast to cover a wide variety of topics around the wonderful world of college football. Some of the things we discussed:

Pitt pitting.

The ACC and Pitt’s place.

Pat Narduzzi and his Notre Dame feelings.

It’s a Big East kind of a year.

Super conference super future.

Phil Jurkovec and his social media mastery.

Tyler Palko.

And plenty more.

