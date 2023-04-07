It’s time for another five old Notre Dame football photos for a Friday — GOOD FRIDAY. It’s been an insanely busy and wild week for me as Little League is back in action, and of course, I’m still working on the kitchen (please listen to the Earned 5-Star Podcast for the awful details). So... let’s just keep it at five for the day.

One of my favorite players over the last 20 years isn’t a guy that became an All-American or a household name — but I friggin loved him. Sergio Brown played safety for Notre Dame from 2006-2009 and was widely considered by his teammates as the most athletic player on the team during his time in South Bend. Brown went undrafted in 2010, but went on to have a notable NFL career due to his fantastic special teams play.

I always thought it was criminal that Kyle McCarthy played considerably more than Sergio while in South Bend considering the athletic difference — but it is what it is.

In tribute to Sergio’s contagious energy...