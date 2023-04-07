 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Five old Notre Dame Football photos for a Friday: Sergio Brown WOOOOOOO!

It’s a five clap now

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA Football: Washington State vs Notre Dame
Oct. 31, 2009; San Antonio, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Sergio Brown (31) does a backflip after Notre Dame defeated the Washington State Cougars 40-14 at the Alamodome.
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time for another five old Notre Dame football photos for a Friday — GOOD FRIDAY. It’s been an insanely busy and wild week for me as Little League is back in action, and of course, I’m still working on the kitchen (please listen to the Earned 5-Star Podcast for the awful details). So... let’s just keep it at five for the day.

One of my favorite players over the last 20 years isn’t a guy that became an All-American or a household name — but I friggin loved him. Sergio Brown played safety for Notre Dame from 2006-2009 and was widely considered by his teammates as the most athletic player on the team during his time in South Bend. Brown went undrafted in 2010, but went on to have a notable NFL career due to his fantastic special teams play.

I always thought it was criminal that Kyle McCarthy played considerably more than Sergio while in South Bend considering the athletic difference — but it is what it is.

In tribute to Sergio’s contagious energy...

NCAA Football: San Diego State at Notre Dame
Sep. 6, 2008; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Sergio Brown (31) blocks the punt of San Diego State Aztecs punter Brian Stahovich (14) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame v USC
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 29: Quarterback Jimmy Clausen #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish walks out with teammates Robert Hughes #33 and Sergio Brown #31 before the game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 29, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. The Trojans defeated the Fighting Irish 38-3.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Michigan Wolverines v Notre Dame Fighting Irish
SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 13: Sergio Brown #31 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates with fans after a 35-17 victory over the Michigan Wolverines on September 13, 2008 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Purdue Boilermakers v Notre Dame Fighting Irish
SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Linebacker Mitchell Thomas #47 and defensive back Sergio Brown #31 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish kneel and pray on the field prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers September 30, 2006 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame won 35-21.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
NCAA Football: Michigan at Notre Dame
Sep. 13, 2008; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Sergio Brown (31) tries to rally the crowd in the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 35-17.
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

