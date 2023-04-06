Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back to podcast like blood-thirsty pod warriors about Notre Dame football (and a little more). This week we are joined by our good friend, Greg Flammang (@greg2126) from ISD’s Hit and Hustle podcast/show. In this episode:

HELLO!

Four adjectives to use for Tommy Rees and automatic swaggy.

A shorts beef that might be regional, but Joshua is ready to roll.

REVIEWS!

A full-throated defense of Jude’s assertion that the Ace card is NOT a face card.

A full-throated complaint about mentioning certain people in the reviews that other people leave to be read word for word.

Greg enters the portal.

We’re blowing up Notre Dame’s 2023 football schedule so we can create a better one - an epic one.

One by one the 12 games are drafted by the guys and they tell you why all 12 have got to go.

It’s nothing short of pure genius the way the fellas put the schedule back together for maximum effect.

Some quick thoughts on spring football with some extra sauce poured on the wide receiver group.

RANK EVERYTHING... Top 5 Hans Zimmer scores.

Emptying out the tank.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

