It’s the first week of April and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just halfway through spring ball, but I can’t help but look ahead to the 2023 season — like — really looking into her eyes as if I was Jack sinking to the bottom of the cold ocean and the college football season was Rose just sitting on a massive wooden door that could hold an entire drywall crew.
That’s pretty intense.
Some of the odds for next season have been out for a while now, but just out of common decency, I’ve tried to ignore them as we cruised along a midwest winter. So now that we’re here, let’s take a look. Odd via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS
Georgia Bulldogs +240
Alabama Crimson Tide +500
Ohio State Buckeyes +750
Michigan Wolverines +1000
USC Trojans +1400
LSU Tigers +1400
Clemson Tigers +1600
Florida State Seminoles +2000
Texas Longhorns +2200
Tennessee Volunteers +2200
Penn State Nittany Lions +2500
NOTRE DAME +2800
Oregon Ducks +3500
Washington Huskies +4000
Most of the early preseason polls have Notre Dame ranked between #10 and #12, so the odds match (or the rankings match the odds if you want to be honest about it).
HEISMAN
QB Caleb Williams / USC Trojans +500
QB Jordan Travis / Florida State Seminoles +1000
QB Drake Maye / North Carolina Tar Heels +1200
QB Bo Nix / Oregon Ducks +1400
QB Michael Penix / Washington Huskies +1400
QB Sam Hartman / NOTRE DAME +1500
QB Joe Milton / Tennessee Volunteers +1800
QB Jayden Daniels / LSU Tigers +2000
QB Quinn Ewers / Texas Longhorns +2000
QB Drew Allar / Penn State Nittany Lions +2200
Other ND players with odds:
QB Tyler Buchner +10000
RB Audric Estime +20000
Just for kicks... which ND player would you like to see win the Heisman this season (if that was even possible)?
Poll
Which Irish player with Heisman odds would you like to see win in 2023?
-
36%
Sam Hartman
-
60%
Audric Estime
-
3%
Tyler Buchner
Loading comments...