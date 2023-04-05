It’s the first week of April and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just halfway through spring ball, but I can’t help but look ahead to the 2023 season — like — really looking into her eyes as if I was Jack sinking to the bottom of the cold ocean and the college football season was Rose just sitting on a massive wooden door that could hold an entire drywall crew.

That’s pretty intense.

Some of the odds for next season have been out for a while now, but just out of common decency, I’ve tried to ignore them as we cruised along a midwest winter. So now that we’re here, let’s take a look. Odd via DraftKings Sportsbook.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

Georgia Bulldogs +240

Alabama Crimson Tide +500

Ohio State Buckeyes +750

Michigan Wolverines +1000

USC Trojans +1400

LSU Tigers +1400

Clemson Tigers +1600

Florida State Seminoles +2000

Texas Longhorns +2200

Tennessee Volunteers +2200

Penn State Nittany Lions +2500

NOTRE DAME +2800

Oregon Ducks +3500

Washington Huskies +4000

Most of the early preseason polls have Notre Dame ranked between #10 and #12, so the odds match (or the rankings match the odds if you want to be honest about it).

HEISMAN

QB Caleb Williams / USC Trojans +500

QB Jordan Travis / Florida State Seminoles +1000

QB Drake Maye / North Carolina Tar Heels +1200

QB Bo Nix / Oregon Ducks +1400

QB Michael Penix / Washington Huskies +1400

QB Sam Hartman / NOTRE DAME +1500

QB Joe Milton / Tennessee Volunteers +1800

QB Jayden Daniels / LSU Tigers +2000

QB Quinn Ewers / Texas Longhorns +2000

QB Drew Allar / Penn State Nittany Lions +2200

Other ND players with odds:

QB Tyler Buchner +10000

RB Audric Estime +20000

Just for kicks... which ND player would you like to see win the Heisman this season (if that was even possible)?