A little over a week ago, Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, and now he has announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Thankful for this opportunity. Time to go to work.. #GOBUCKS pic.twitter.com/tjbyEnK4Hv — Zo (@LorenzoStyles_) April 29, 2023

The media had just finished a round of discussion about a possible move for Styles from wide receiver to cornerback after witnessing him [Styles] takes a few reps at corner during spring practice, and at the time, it looked like a smart move.

And then he hit the portal.

Right away there was a lot of speculation that Styles would end up in Columbus with his brother, Sonny Styles. Sonny was a 5-Star safety, and skipped his senior year in high school to be a freshman at Ohio State last season. Lorenzo was recruited by Ohio State as a cornerback in high school, and many thought he was a borderline 5-Star talent on the defensive side of the ball. Instead, he chose Notre Dame and the wide receiver position.

During his two years at Notre Dame, Lorenzo caught 54 passes for 684 yards and two touchdowns. He had a major case of the drops last year, so the possible move to cornerback was welcomed by many. It’s a move that will definitely take place in Columbus.

Notre Dame will play Ohio State in South Bend on September 23.