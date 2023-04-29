 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft: UDFA Tracker for Notre Dame Football Players

By Joshua Vowles
Stanford v Notre Dame Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft has come to an end, and three Notre Dame Football players were selected over the 7 rounds of action.

Of course, they won’t be the only newcomers to NFL Training camps this season. The undrafted free agent (UDFA) market is a big deal for NFL teams as they look to continue to fill the holes that they still have after the draft. In many ways, it’s better for a player to go into the UDFA market rather than be picked in the 7th round as THEY have an opportunity and a say in where they end up playing football.

We will use this post to monitor and track the rest of the eligible Notre Dame football players as they swim through the UDFA waters. Check back for updates.

Brandon Joseph

Brandon Joseph is signing with the Detroit Lions.

Blake Grupe

Blake Grupe is signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Jayson Ademilola

Jayson Ademilola is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chris Smith

Chris Smith is signing with the Detroit Lions.

Justin Ademilola

Justin Ademilola is signing with the Green Bay Packers.

Josh Lugg

Josh Lugg has a training camp invite from the Chicago Bears.

Bo Bauer

Bo Bauer has a training camp invite from the Seattle Seahawks.

