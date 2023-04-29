NFL Draft: UDFA Tracker for Notre Dame Football Players

The 2023 NFL Draft has come to an end, and three Notre Dame Football players were selected over the 7 rounds of action.
- 2nd Michael Mayer — Las Vegas Raiders
- 2nd Isaiah Foskey — New Orleans Saints
- 6th Jarrett Patterson — Houston Texans
Of course, they won’t be the only newcomers to NFL Training camps this season. The undrafted free agent (UDFA) market is a big deal for NFL teams as they look to continue to fill the holes that they still have after the draft. In many ways, it’s better for a player to go into the UDFA market rather than be picked in the 7th round as THEY have an opportunity and a say in where they end up playing football.
We will use this post to monitor and track the rest of the eligible Notre Dame football players as they swim through the UDFA waters. Check back for updates.
Brandon Joseph
Brandon Joseph is signing with the Detroit Lions.
Brandon Joseph is headed to the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent, per @TomPelissero. https://t.co/qPEIYRamcP pic.twitter.com/SrrlJdkJJg— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 29, 2023
Blake Grupe
Blake Grupe is signing with the New Orleans Saints.
Another Notre Dame man is Big Easy bound.@blakegrupe @Saints #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/iVvRKo3c46— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 29, 2023
Jayson Ademilola
Jayson Ademilola is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
DUUUUUUUVAL @jaysonademilola ➡️ @Jaguars #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/AVKDOsZFBE— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 29, 2023
Chris Smith
Chris Smith is signing with the Detroit Lions.
Representing his city— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 30, 2023
Chris Smith is staying in Detroit @Lions #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/zg2rflRQEu
Justin Ademilola
Justin Ademilola is signing with the Green Bay Packers.
Congratulations @JustinAdemilola - heading to camp with the Green Bay Packers!! pic.twitter.com/lbIBw6WV1u— Kelli Masters Mgmt (@KMMsports) April 30, 2023
Josh Lugg
Josh Lugg has a training camp invite from the Chicago Bears.
Rookie Mini Camp invite ✅@jluggnut ➡️ @ChicagoBears #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/U1DgPvu4Xp— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 30, 2023
Bo Bauer
Bo Bauer has a training camp invite from the Seattle Seahawks.
Per source, former Notre Dame LB Bo Bauer will attend Seattle Seahawks rookie camp https://t.co/4BscbtjfPb— Bo Marchionte (@BoMarchionte) April 30, 2023
