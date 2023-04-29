In the 6th round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and with the 201st pick, the Houston Texans selected Notre Dame Fighting Irish center, Jarrett Patterson.

Where the @NDFootball fans at?



Building up the offensive line pic.twitter.com/0REl40EXEH — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2023

Jarrett Patterson was a two-time Notre Dame captain and one of the best centers in college football — even as he played guard all season for the Irish in 2022.

Injuries are really the one thing that held Jarrett Patterson back, and really hampered his playing time and play for a couple of seasons. Notre Dame’s inability over the past few years to develop guards for the 2022 season meant that Patterson had to take over a position he never played at Notre Dame. He was originally recruited as a tackle, but quickly upon his arrival he was moved to center and started there for three straight seasons.

The call of a lifetime for Jarrett Patterson pic.twitter.com/447ZWk1QQU — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2023

There were some concerns at the Senior Bowl about his ability to play guard in the NFL, and there is some debate about how much higher he could have gone with just tape as a center (which is ironic since teams like inside offensive linemen to be flexible).

Still... he was a beast in college and never allowed a sack during his entire career at Notre Dame.

Houston selects Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson 201st overall



ZERO sacks allowed in his career (1,688 pass block snaps) pic.twitter.com/WaW4iQrp8V — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023

Best of luck to Jarrett in Houston!