NFL Draft: Notre Dame Center Jarrett Patterson selected in the 6th round by the Houston Texans

201st pick

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the 6th round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and with the 201st pick, the Houston Texans selected Notre Dame Fighting Irish center, Jarrett Patterson.

Jarrett Patterson was a two-time Notre Dame captain and one of the best centers in college football — even as he played guard all season for the Irish in 2022.

Injuries are really the one thing that held Jarrett Patterson back, and really hampered his playing time and play for a couple of seasons. Notre Dame’s inability over the past few years to develop guards for the 2022 season meant that Patterson had to take over a position he never played at Notre Dame. He was originally recruited as a tackle, but quickly upon his arrival he was moved to center and started there for three straight seasons.

There were some concerns at the Senior Bowl about his ability to play guard in the NFL, and there is some debate about how much higher he could have gone with just tape as a center (which is ironic since teams like inside offensive linemen to be flexible).

Still... he was a beast in college and never allowed a sack during his entire career at Notre Dame.

Best of luck to Jarrett in Houston!

