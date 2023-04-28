With the 35th pick in the 2nd round, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer.

Mayer was the most prolific tight end in Notre Dame history — a history that gives the school the title of TEU. During his three years at Notre Dame (36 games), Mayer caught 180 passes for 2099 yards and 18 touchdowns. His final two years in South Bend (24 games) accounted for 138 receptions, 1649 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

The Kentucky native wasn’t just an elite pass-catching threat. he was the very definition of a tight end on the field with superior blocking skills that continued to get better and better throughout his career.

Mayer’s NFL Combine performance wasn’t great, and certainly hurt his draft stock in the eyes of some NFL people. Once you put on the tape, however, it’s hard not to see everything that Mayer brings to the table and think he’s about as sure of a thing as any in this draft.

Good luck to Michael in Vegas!