According to multiple reports, Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Diggs became a major contributor for Notre Dame in 2022 and accounted for over 1000 yards of offense and 6 touchdowns. There was a toughness to his style of running that he developed during his time at Notre Dame that endeared him to many fans.

The Louisiana native will undoubtedly have a wide number of choices in front of him as far as his next school is concerned, but we will likely hear of a new destination sooner rather than later.

While this is a blow to the Notre dame running back room — it’s one they can absorb. Audric Estime is every bit of the featured college running back that ND needs, and the arrival of Jeremiyah Love in June will add a ton of big play capability as well. The Irish are also still very high on Jadarian Price as he returns from injury, and Gi’Bran Payne looked very promising during the Blue-Gold Spring game.

The junior class is now down to just 13 of its original 27 players.

And just a head’s up... this probably won’t be the last Irish player to hit the portal over the coming days and weeks.