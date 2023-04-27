According to multiple reports, Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs has entered his name into the transfer portal.
Thank you Notre Dame.. #TG pic.twitter.com/WQTIX3ikzM— Logan Diggs (@logandiggs3) April 27, 2023
Diggs became a major contributor for Notre Dame in 2022 and accounted for over 1000 yards of offense and 6 touchdowns. There was a toughness to his style of running that he developed during his time at Notre Dame that endeared him to many fans.
The Louisiana native will undoubtedly have a wide number of choices in front of him as far as his next school is concerned, but we will likely hear of a new destination sooner rather than later.
While this is a blow to the Notre dame running back room — it’s one they can absorb. Audric Estime is every bit of the featured college running back that ND needs, and the arrival of Jeremiyah Love in June will add a ton of big play capability as well. The Irish are also still very high on Jadarian Price as he returns from injury, and Gi’Bran Payne looked very promising during the Blue-Gold Spring game.
The junior class is now down to just 13 of its original 27 players.
And just a head’s up... this probably won’t be the last Irish player to hit the portal over the coming days and weeks.
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|Sam Hartman
|Running Back
|Jeremiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime
|-
|-
|Tight End
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood
|Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|Chris Tyree
|Matt Salerno
|Center
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Jason Onye
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed
|-
|-
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich
|-
|-
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|D.J. Brown, Thomas Harper
|Cornerback
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|-
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K)
|Totals
|23/85 (23)
|43/85 (20)
|56/85 (13)
|67/85 (11)
|82/85 (15)
