Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback, Tyler Buchner, announced on Thursday his commitment to transfer to play for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Buchner had reportedly just finished a very good spring practice period with Notre Dame, but looked very lackluster in the Blue-Gold game — which made ANY type of QB competition talk against Sam Hartman look a little foolish.

It wasn’t surprising that Buchner announced his intention to jump in the transfer portal just a few days ago, but it was a little surprising that he was a serious candidate for Alabama — even with former Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees now in Tuscaloosa.

Even though the Tide have real QB issues this year with an extremely inexperienced group of Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe, Dylan Lonergan, and Eli Holstein — it’s not like Buchner is dripping with a ton of experience as a starting quarterback himself.

I think it’s safe to say that Tommy Rees sold this move to Nick Saban, and now it’ll be ridiculously interesting to see how the QB battle for Bama shakes out in the fall.