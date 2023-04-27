After months and months of speculation, the 2023 NFL Draft is finally here. While this is obviously one of the most important handful of days for the NFL and its teams, it's also a major day for college football and our Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

A few years back the NFL Draft changed its format to a three day event from the Saturday and Sunday showdown of the past. Thursday night is the 1st round, Friday night is the 2nd and 3rd rounds, and Saturday finishes it all up with rounds 4-7.

We are fully expecting just three Notre Dame names to be called over the next three days:

Tight end Michael Mayer is a projected 1st round pick.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey is expected to be a second day pick.

Center Jarrett Patterson is expected to be drafted sometime on Saturday.

We can use this post as an open thread — as well as a tracker for Notre Dame news and anything else of note.