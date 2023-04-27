WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: American football coach Marcus Freeman and his mother Chong Freeman arrive for the White House state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the White House on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee for a State Dinner.

In 1988, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish won its last AP College Football National Championship. Notre Dame’s current coach, Marcus Freeman, was just two years old at the time. On Wednesday, Freeman took his mother to the White House for a state dinner — where they will meet President Joe Biden who was a 15 year veteran of the United States Senate in 1988.

Pretty cool stuff.

Marcus Freeman has always shown great pride in his parents and the different background and lineage of each. His father met Chong while serving in the United States Air Force, and now Marcus is eating at the table of the current Commander-in-Chief as well as the President of his mother’s homeland.

Really cool stuff.

Who knows — maybe Freeman whispered in Joe’s ear that he’ll be back with 100 others in the winter of 2024 for a little party.