Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are coming in like an iced latte for a venti podcast after a big weekend performance by the Notre Dame football program in the annual Blue-Gold Game - we’re totally serious. In this episode:

HELLO!

A couple of life stories from Joshua coming straight out of Hicksville.

REVIEWS!

Home Run Inn pizza FOREVER.

We promise more guests.

The spring game happened, and people are oozing with positive vibes.

Sam Hartman is the truth.

How Joshua really feels about people with great hair.

What we liked from the spring game, what we didn’t like, and the things we don’t really know about.

Tyler Buchner is in the transfer portal.

What if Tyler Buchner follows Tommy Rees south to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Prince Kollie is in the transfer portal.

Why do people hate players that are better than other players?

RANK EVERYTHING! 2000’s top five songs.

Jude wants to punch Joshua in the face.

We have Brendan’s best of the 2000’s Spotify playlist RIGHT HERE.

The NFL Draft is upon us. Cool.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

