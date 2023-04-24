 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notre Dame Men’s Golf: Irish Finish 10th at ACC Championships

Georgia Tech takes home the hardware

By Matt Boomer
/ new

The season is wrapped up for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s golf team, as the Irish placed tenth in the ACC Championship tournament this past weekend. Palmer Jackson had Notre Dame’s best performance, finishing exactly at par over 72 holes, good for 16th overall. Jackson was also honored on Saturday with a nomination for the Byron Nelson Award, capping off a big weekend for Notre Dame’s senior leader.

As a team, the Irish finished 13 over par, a stroke behind the Clemson Tigers in ninth. Play was suspended on Saturday due to poor weather, with the third round finishing on Sunday morning.

After three rounds of stroke play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Virginia Cavaliers and Duke Blue Devils made the cut for the match play stage of the tournament. The Yellow Jackets absolutely cruised over the competition in stroke play with a score of -26, with Wake in second at -10. Those two each handled their opponents in the semifinals of match play before meeting in the finals, with Georgia Tech winning 3-2 to take home the championship.

With the Irish ranked 53rd in the nation by Golfweek and 60th per GolfStat, this weekend likely marked the end of their season.

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...