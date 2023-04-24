On Monday Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman reported that Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie has entered the transfer portal.

Coming out of high school in Jonesborough, Tennessee, Kollie was a 4-Star prospect and ranked as a top 150 player overall. He won the High School Butkus Award for being the top high school linebacker in the country in 2020.

Kollie played in four games as a freshman and notched 14 tackles. As a sophomore, he was a major contributor on special teams and played in all 13 games. He recorded 19 tackles (2.5 TFL) and returned a blocked punt for touchdown against the Clemson Tigers.

Kollie was very quiet during the spring practice season and did not play in the annual Blue-Gold spring game. Injuries seemed to be a big factor this spring — especially with him reportedly dealing with concussions.

With the departure of Kollie, Notre Dame has NO true junior or true senior at linebacker in 2023. There are the 3 graduates, and then 5 underclassmen to fill the linebacking roles.

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner - Sam Hartman Running Back Jeremiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs - - Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood Kevin Bauman - Wide Receiver Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas Chris Tyree Matt Salerno Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll Guard Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic Tackle Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker - Defensive Tackle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross Defensive End Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka Jason Onye Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Javontae Jean-Baptiste Linebacker Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed - - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Safety Adon Shuler, Ben Minich - - Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson D.J. Brown, Thomas Harper Cornerback Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis Cam Hart Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) - - Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K) Totals 23/85 (23) 43/85 (20) 58/85 (15) 69/85 (11) 84/85 (15)

Kollie turned down a long and distinguished offer list to commit to Notre Dame. The DC and linebacker coach back then was Clark Lea — who is now the head coach at Vanderbilt in Kollie’s home state.

Kollie will have three years of eligibility remaining.