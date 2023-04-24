On Monday Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman reported that Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie has entered the transfer portal.
Notre Dame LB Prince Kollie has entered the Transfer Portal. pic.twitter.com/rHZbwJVVWM— Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) April 24, 2023
Coming out of high school in Jonesborough, Tennessee, Kollie was a 4-Star prospect and ranked as a top 150 player overall. He won the High School Butkus Award for being the top high school linebacker in the country in 2020.
Kollie played in four games as a freshman and notched 14 tackles. As a sophomore, he was a major contributor on special teams and played in all 13 games. He recorded 19 tackles (2.5 TFL) and returned a blocked punt for touchdown against the Clemson Tigers.
Kollie was very quiet during the spring practice season and did not play in the annual Blue-Gold spring game. Injuries seemed to be a big factor this spring — especially with him reportedly dealing with concussions.
With the departure of Kollie, Notre Dame has NO true junior or true senior at linebacker in 2023. There are the 3 graduates, and then 5 underclassmen to fill the linebacking roles.
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner
|-
|Sam Hartman
|Running Back
|Jeremiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|-
|-
|Tight End
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood
|Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|Chris Tyree
|Matt Salerno
|Center
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Jason Onye
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed
|-
|-
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich
|-
|-
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|D.J. Brown, Thomas Harper
|Cornerback
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|-
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K)
|Totals
|23/85 (23)
|43/85 (20)
|58/85 (15)
|69/85 (11)
|84/85 (15)
Kollie turned down a long and distinguished offer list to commit to Notre Dame. The DC and linebacker coach back then was Clark Lea — who is now the head coach at Vanderbilt in Kollie’s home state.
Kollie will have three years of eligibility remaining.
