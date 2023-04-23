Following what some might consider a “coming out party,” Notre Dame early enrollee Jaden Greathouse met with the media to discuss his performance. Greathouse had an impressive first outing with the Irish as he led all receivers on Saturday with 11 catches and 118 yards. It’s an exciting time for the Irish and their receiving corps as the three early enrollee freshmen (Greathouse, Braylon James and Rico Flores) have all received outstanding reviews from the coaching staff this spring. As the summer workouts get underway, it will be something to watch as all three could push for playing time in the fall. One Foot Down was in the room for Jaden’s interview and here below is a summary of his comments and a video of his interview:

0:00 - 1:00 = Question on Jaden’s adjustment and progression across fifteen spring practices / how he felt around his performance today

1:01 - 1:49 = Did he realize today was going to be a big day for him? What does his performance say about his growth this spring?

1:50 - 2:49 = How it was catching passes from multiple QBs / the bond the three freshmen early enrollee receivers have