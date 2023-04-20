On Thursday, Notre Dame held a player draft for the annual Blue-Gold spring football game. The two “head coaches” are Al Washington for the Gold Team and Deland McCullough for the Blue Team. Washington won the toss and with the first pick in the draft, they selected the running back group and then chose Gi’Bran Payne.

It’s TIME. The 2023 Blue-Gold Draft starts NOW ☘️#GoIrish☘️ https://t.co/Pte2De981u — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 20, 2023

The following players are OUT for Saturday’s game due to injury:

TE Kevin Bauman

OL Ty Chan

RB Logan Diggs

TE Mitchell Evans

TE Justin Fisher

DB Christian Gray

DB Thomas Harper

DB Cam Hart

DL Devan Houstan

RB Chase Ketterer

LB Jack Kiser

LB Prince Kollie

DB Ben Minich

WR Jack Polian

TE Eli Raridan

DB Adon Shuler

TE Charlie Selna

RB Jadarian Price

RB Chris Velotta

Seniors were assigned to one team or another before the draft. Some players will wear green jerseys and will be available for use by both teams. There will be no kickoffs, but punts are live. All scoring will be normal.

Here is the full roster:

As far as the broadcast goes for the game on Peacock, there will be plenty of Kyle representation to go around.

The announcing team for the Blue-Gold Game, which kicks off at 2 p.m. on Peacock.



Booth: Tony Simeone and Kyle Rudolph



Sideline: Caroline Pineda and Kyle Hamilton — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) April 20, 2023

Let the games begin...