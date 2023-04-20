Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are running wild with spring fever and can’t wait to provide the best damn preview pod for Notre Dame’s annual Blue-Gold game that you’ve ever heard. In this episode:

HELLO!

Swimming in Lake Michigan while almost in Canada.

REVIEWS!

A fun explanation of how we earned that valuable fifth star.

A Michigan Wolverines civil war is fun and all... and we certainly have our top choice to not be terrible.

The hottest country music takes you’ll ever hear this far north of Nashville.

The Notre Dame quarterback situation and how we feel about Tyler Buchner and Sam Hartman.

The Lorenzo Styles story and how much we will actually see of him as a defender.

Prop bets for the spring game without spotlighting the sacrifice.

The spring game we think we’re getting versus the spring game we’d like to see.

Ranking how we know spring has arrived.

Brendan’s anticipation level for The Shirt is a little too high.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

