Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are running wild with spring fever and can’t wait to provide the best damn preview pod for Notre Dame’s annual Blue-Gold game that you’ve ever heard. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- Swimming in Lake Michigan while almost in Canada.
- REVIEWS!
- A fun explanation of how we earned that valuable fifth star.
- A Michigan Wolverines civil war is fun and all... and we certainly have our top choice to not be terrible.
- The hottest country music takes you’ll ever hear this far north of Nashville.
- The Notre Dame quarterback situation and how we feel about Tyler Buchner and Sam Hartman.
- The Lorenzo Styles story and how much we will actually see of him as a defender.
- Prop bets for the spring game without spotlighting the sacrifice.
- The spring game we think we’re getting versus the spring game we’d like to see.
- Ranking how we know spring has arrived.
- Brendan’s anticipation level for The Shirt is a little too high.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
