Welcome to Hot and Cold Takes: Spring Game. As a reminder to all of the readers, this is HEAVILY driven by you. To recap: the format allows for readers and fans to leave their own takes for the game, both HOT and COLD. As a recap, a HOT take is one that may cause some controversy, but will allow you to say, “CALLED IT!”. A COLD take is still impressive, but is generally more reasonable/expected.

This week is a bit unique, since the Spring game is generally wrought with anticipation, yet leaves much to be desired. HOWEVAAAAA. Never forget that this is the only small bit of college football that can get us through the end of the year. Once summer hits we will start getting more reports and updates, but for the next few months...nothing. For the love of God Cherish it because Football > Not Football.

And now onto the takes as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Cold Take

Audric Estime truck sticks someone in rather embarrassing fashion

Probably the easiest dude on the team to root for......Estime should be one of the better backs in all of college football this season. He has trimmed down, but still looks like a moose between the tackles. We’ve head of a few, “business decisions” of tacklers avoiding Estime in the open field....and I think this weekend will be no different. Will I blame them? No......sometimes it’s best to just get off the tracks when the train is coming.

Hot Take

Hartman and Buchner “struggle”

Take a breath. I don’t think this weekend will bode particularly well for either QB. This has nothing to do with their ability or even a projection on the year. What you have to consider is that playing without a cohesive group at OL and WR is very challenging as a QB. There is a draft for this Spring Game, which will break up the first and second teams. That means that these QBs will not be working with a consistent group, making it harder to ensure everyone is on the same page. On top of that, the defense always has an inherent advantage in these situations. While it will be disheartening to see, don’t take much stock in the performances.

Bonus LukeWarm Takes

Lorenzo Styles makes a few plays at CB

Styles has been in a LOT of discussions over the past couple weeks with his shift to CB. He’s a kid who I am rooting for, as any position change can be incredibly difficult with only 2 years of eligibility remaining. It will be VERY interesting this year to see how he is used given his limited eligibility. I do think that the coaches will want to give him ample opportunity to see what he can do. The Spring game is the PERFECT chance to do just that. He should be playing loose and letting his natural athleticism and competitiveness take over. I think he makes a few plays, which will get everyone around him juiced.

Steve Angeli completes the most passes of any QB

By all accounts, Angeli is a very strong pure passer. I think he looks like a competent backup, but is someone who has been overshadowed by Buchner, Hartman, Minchey, and even CJ Carr. I think he puts together a very nice performance and completes the most passes of any QB. I like him gelling with the early-enrollee WRs. This QB room is better than it’s been in a VERY long time, folks.

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the top Takes next week. GO IRISH!