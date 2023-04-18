The annual Blue-Gold Game to cap off the spring football season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will start at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 22. So... what will the weather be like for that day and all of the other activities surrounding the spring game?

Well... it’s not looking great.

Even for the midwest, this spring has been incredibly wild in terms of the weather. It’s like we see three days in a row of one type of weather, and then without a buffer, it turns the exact opposite for the next three days (or so).

Rinse and repeat.

Unfortunately for Notre Dame fans, Saturday is forecasted to be a cold and wet day — which is exactly what you want when you want to see the new quarterback do his thing in front of a bunch of recruits from all over the country.

Yep.

Friday will see a high of about 62 degrees, so if you’re up there for The Shirt unveiling... maybe skip it and go buy another hoodie and make a donation to a charity of your choice (which is always sound advice since the shirt is unbearably terrible each year).

On Saturday, it never warms up from the overnight and you’ll see the added bonus of some rain (here and there).

Stay warm, stay dry, and stay safe y’all. Hopefully for everyone involved, the weather takes another midwest turn before Saturday and we can all laugh and point at this post like a drunk jester.