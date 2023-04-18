A program first is on the way for Notre Dame Baseball... a game inside the historic confines of Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Notre Dame’s opponent will be the Northwestern Wildcats

Per the Notre Dame press release:

CHICAGO, Ill. — A regular season midweek matchup just got a little more interesting.

On Monday, Notre Dame baseball (18-15) announced the Irish will play their May 16 matchup against Northwestern (5-25) at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs. It is the first time Notre Dame has played at the Friendly Confines. It is Northwestern’s second baseball game at the iconic stadium.

The regional foes have seen each other once already this year, facing off on April 4 at Frank Eck Stadium. Notre Dame blanked Northwestern 12-0, as six different Irish pitchers put on an 11-strikeout clinic. David Lally Jr. got the start, and Carter Bosch got the win.

Offensively, Notre Dame had nine players notch hits when the Wildcats visited, and Jack Penney, Zack Prajzner, Carter Putz and Danny Neri had multi-hit games. Both Penney and Joey Spence hit home runs, and Vinny Martinez added 3 RBI.

The May 16 matchup will air on B1G+ at 5 p.m. CT. Tickets for the Chicago clash are now on sale here.

Notre Dame is 77-60-1 all-time against Northwestern, including a 3-2 neutral site record.